AN EVENING WITH JOHNNY RUTHERFORD ﻿AT USAC ON MAY 8

Speedway, Indiana (April 8, 2025)………Save the date for Lone Star JR!

Enjoy an evening with Johnny Rutherford and special guest, author Bart Stevens, on Thursday night, May 8, 2025, from 7pm-9pm Eastern at USAC headquarters in Speedway, Indiana.

The special USAC RaceAid benefit will feature Rutherford, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 1965 USAC National Sprint Car champion, who will take part in a discussion and meet and greet.

Stevens will also be on hand to discuss everything from racing history to Johnny Rutherford to Sam Nunis and even Michael Jackson!

Rutherford has graciously joined this event in large part due to the fondness he has for USAC’s benevolent fund, and the assistance it has provided to his racing friends who have been injured and in need throughout the years.

Tickets are on sale for the event now and can be purchased at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/raceaid. From there, click the button next to “Register For A RACEAID Event” then select “An Evening with Johnny Rutherford.”

Light snacks and drinks are included in the ticket cost. Your ticket is a donation to RaceAid.

The event is a lead in to the Sonsio Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR Series event which takes place over the course of May 9-10 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, located right across the street from USAC headquarters, which are located at 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.