Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the 2025 Spring Nationals presented by Core & Main, Erie Blacktop and Smith Paving & Excavating with the All Star Circuit of Champions has been cancelled.
If you or anyone you know can get ahold of Mother Nature and tell her to leave us alone, that’d be great. ☹️
Spring Nationals at Attica is cancelled
