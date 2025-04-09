GLSS Weekend at I-75 Raceway Cancelled Due to Weather; USCS Rescheduling for May

By Zach Hiser

Sweetwater, TN – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS), along with officials from the United Sprint Car Series and I-75 Racewa,y have announced the cancellation of the races scheduled for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 11th and 12th. Already saturated grounds, mixed with more forecasted rain on Friday and cool temperatures on Saturday, led to the decision.

The annual meeting of GLSS and USCS at I-75 Raceway has taken place in April since 2023 and was set to be the kick-off to the 2025 GLSS Tour season. The GLSS portion of the weekend will not be made up, however, the USCS will return to I-75 Raceway on Friday and Saturday, May 2nd and 3rd while the Great Lakes Super Sprints will contest the Ohio CAT opener on Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints season will now begin on Saturday, April 19th at Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, MI and also serves as the opener for the Michigan CAT Division. For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, log onto GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.