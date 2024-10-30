Midget Madness Returns to Merced Speedway Featuring The NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Merced, CA)- As the calendar nears November, it is time again for the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series to invade the high banked Merced Speedway bullring, as Midget Madness returns November 22nd and 23rd and tickets are now on sale!

For the fifth consecutive year, the Thanksgiving holiday kicks off in Merced, CA as the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series begin a busy week of racing on the ¼ mile bullring.

Over the years, Midget Madness has been an extremely entertaining event with wins going to Spencer Bayston and Logan Seavey in 2023, Carson Macedo and Buddy Kofoid in 2022, Justin Grant and Buddy Kofoid in 2021, and TMez and Tanner Thorson in 2020.

Heading in to the 2024 event, Daison Pursley leads the current Championship standings over Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, Logan Seavey, and Zach Daum, all of whom are scheduled to be in attendance at Merced Speedway.

Joining some of the national standouts will be some local flair including World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year and former race winner, Buddy Kofoid, World of Outlaws standout Carson Macedo, Ashton Torgerson who is fresh off of his first full slate with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, as well as Drake Edwards, Cade Lewis and a host of others.

Friday night the IMCA Northern Sport Mods and the Hobby Stocks will complete the card, while Saturday night will be an all open wheel show with the Winged 360’s filling out the card.

Tickets are available online at mercedspeedway.net and will also be available to purchase at the front gate.

Friday night prices will be $25 for adults 18 and up, Juniors 6 and up will be $10, and those young fans 5 and under are admitted for fee.

Saturday night Adult tickets will run $30, Juniors will be $15, and those fans 5 and under will again have no charge.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour muffler rule for the Winged 360’s will be enforced, and it allows drivers to use the Flowmaster 53545-10 with turndowns, the Spintech Superstock 1000 #1545 with turndowns, and the Diamond Schoenfeld. The program will follow all SCCT race rules as well.

Friday and Saturday night the pit gates will open at 2pm and the grandstands will open at 5pm with racing slated to go green at 6:30pm.

Camping for this event is available and for those fans looking to do so, all arrangements need to me made directly through the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.