More than $75,000 Donated to Various Charities by Our “Angel Donor” and Matching Pledges

From High Limit Racing

Mooresville, N.C. (October 24, 2024) — Out of the many highlights of the inaugural Kubota High Limit Racing national season, one selfless offer continued to stand out. Each win by a full-time Kubota High Limit Racing driver resulted in the same question in Whiskey Myers Victory Lane: “As a full-time driver with High Limit, which charity are you choosing to receive a $1,000 donation from our Angel Donor?”

That question resulted in an amazing $75,870 donated to various charities chosen by winning High Limit drivers throughout the season. Of the grand total, our Angel Donor contributed $43,000. The remaining $32,870 was contributed through drivers matching the donation and fans donating throughout the season.

“The Angel Donor’s generosity made an incredible impact throughout the season” said Rico Abreu, who’s charity, Jaxon’s Superheroes Foundation, received $36,120 in total donations. “We were able to raise awareness for so many worthy groups that maybe weren’t recognized or even known about until now.”

Abreu led the charge through fan donations and personally matching the $1,000 Angel Donor donation following each win. Brad Sweet’s 10 victories resulted in $11,250 in donations to Shriners Hospital. Other driver’s chosen charities that received donations this season: Corey Day, Driven2SaveLives ($8,000); Tyler Courtney, Today’s Champions ($6,500), James McFadden, Team Jack Foundation ($6,000); Brent Marks, Central PA Down Syndrome Awareness Group ($2,000); Kyle Larson, National Alopecia Areata Foundation ($2,000); Brent Marks, Gregory Wade McGrew Foundation ($1,000); Tanner Thorson, The Good Fight Foundation ($1,000); Justin Peck, Survive Alive ($1,000); and Jacob Allen, Driven2SaveLives ($1,000).

“As race car drivers, we often get caught up in the intensity and emotions that come with a good night of racing. It was eye opening and refreshing this season to have an Angel Donor come into our lives at High Limit Racing,” said Sweet. “The entire program made me thing so much more about what is going on in the world than just a race. And, it was rewarding for each of us drivers to use racing to help give to those in need, especially to specific groups that each of us are passionate about.

“Because of the Angel Donor, it has now become a goal of mine and High Limit Racing to use our platform to raise even more money for various non-profits throughout our 2025 season.”

While the Whiskey Myers Victory Lane interviews may be on hiatus until the 2025 season, fans can still contribute to their favorite driver’s charity of choice. A full list of driver’s chosen charities can be found below, with a link for more information of how to donate.

Brad Sweet: Shriners Hospital

Brenham Crouch: Chordoma Foundation

Brent Marks: Central PA Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Gregory Wade McGrew Foundation

Chris Windom: Humane Society for Hamilton (Ind.) County

Corey Day: Driven2SaveLives

Cory Eliason: Heaven After Hell Rescue

Jacob Allen: Driven2SaveLives

James McFadden: Team Jack Foundation

Justin Peck: Survive Alive (Indianapolis)

Kasey Kahne: Ronald McDonald House (Washington)

Kyle Larson: National Alopecia Areata Foundation

Parker Price-Miller: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Rico Abreu: Jaxon’s Superheroes Foundation

Spencer Bayston: Riley Hospital Children’s Foundation

Tanner Thorson: The Good Fight Foundation

Tyler Courtney: Today’s Champions

Zeb Wise: Riley Hospital Children’s Foundation