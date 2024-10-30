USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS READY TO BATTLE AT MOHAVE VALLEY’S “57th WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 29, 2024… Starting this Friday, November 1st, the battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will head to Mohave Valley Raceway for two nights of action. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the “57th Western World Championships presented by Avanti Windows & Doors” will also showcase the Spring Family Motorsports Mini Dwarfs. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing (floracing.com).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

– FUEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Noted as an Arizona tradition since 1968 when Bob Cleberg took the checkered flags at the Manzanita Speedway, the “Western World Championships” has been a premier event for sprint car racing. While the headline divisions and host tracks may have changed, some of the most notable names in the sport have claimed victory at the Western World. Hall of Fame racers like Jan Opperman, Rick Ferkel, Ron Shuman, Bubby Jones, Lealand McSpadden, Sammy Swindell, and Steve Kinser have stood atop the podium. Last year, Daison Pursley claimed his first Western World Championship and the winner’s list along with the 2024 pre-entry list is at the end of this release.

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held seven USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and five different drivers have claimed victory. Defending champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa and Ricky Lewis are tied with two Mohave Valley wins. “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. topped the April 6th event, while Lewis claimed victory on October 12th. “The Cadillac” Cody Williams established the 1-lap track record of 13.923 seconds on April 1, 2023 and the complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

After scoring fourth at Imperial Valley Raceway on October 19th, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) holds a commanding 97-point lead over the competition. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, one semi-main win, eighteen top-10 finishes, and 71 feature laps led on the season. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion is currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine feature wins to his credit and will be looking to add the Western World to his resume.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) is second in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm scored ninth in the October 19th feature at Imperial Valley Raceway. To date, Tommy “Thunder” has four feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seventeen top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. Tommy is tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven series wins and will have his sights on gaining valuable points with Mohave Valley victories.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks third in the championship point standings. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed fifth at Imperial Valley Raceway on October 19th. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has six heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led on the year. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will be looking for his first USAC/CRA victory of 2024 at the Western World Championships.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) sits fourth in the battle for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender raced from tenth to sixth in the October 19th main event. To date, the former 360 Sprint Car Turkey Night Grand Prix Winner has one feature win, seven heat race victories, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will be looking for the second USAC/CRA win of his career at Mohave Valley.

Leading rookie contender, David Gasper (Goleta, California) has climbed to fifth in the championship point chase. Driving the Kittle Motorsports & Gasper Racing #18 Art Klee / Martin Roofing DRC, Gasper won the Friday feature at Imperial and ran ninth on October 19th. At press time, the two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, two Factory Wraps semi-main wins, four In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 59 feature laps led. David will have his sights on his third win of the campaign at Mohave Valley.

While David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Blake Bower, Braden Chiaramonte, Jon DeWees, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Tyler Hatzikian, Camie Bell, Aaron Altaffer, Jacob Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Blake Hendricks, and Tom Dunkel are also in contention.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available online at the track’s website and at the track on race day. Adult General Admission tickets are $25, Kids General Admission Tickets are $15. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. and Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 1968-Bob Cleberg; 1969-Bob Huebner; 1970-Jerry McClung; 1971-Jan Opperman; 1972-Jan Opperman; 1973-Earl Wagner; 1974-Rick Ferkel; 1975-Ron Shuman; 1976-Bubby Jones; 1977-Ron Shuman; 1978-Lealand McSpadden; 1979-Tim Green; 1980-Sammy Swindell; 1981-Ron Shuman; 1982-Steve Kinser; 1983-Steve Kinser; 1984-Ron Shuman; 1985-Steve Kinser; 1986-Bobby Davis Jr.; 1987-Steve Kinser; 1988-Mark Kinser; 1989-Sammy Swindell; 1990-Steve Kinser; 1991-Danny Lasoski; 1992-Steve Kinser; 1993-Lealand McSpadden; 1994-Ron Shuman; 1995-Lealand McSpadden; 1996-Steve Kinser; 1997-Mark Kinser; 1998-Tyler Walker; 1999-Donny Schatz; 2000-Jay Drake; 2001-Jeremy Sherman; 2002- Bud Kaeding; 2003-Tony Elliott; 2004-Bud Kaeding; 2005-Dave Darland; 2006-Josh Wise; 2007-Jerry Coons Jr.; 2008-Kevin Swindell; 2009-Sammy Swindell; 2010-Donny Schatz; 2011-Donny Schatz; 2012-Wayne Johnson; 2013-Bryan Clauson; 2014-Matt Rossi, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Chris Windom, 2017-Chase Stockon, 2018-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-Tyler Courtney, 2021-Logan Seavey, 2022-Jake Swanson, 2023-Daison Pursley.

WESTERN WORLD PRE-ENTRIES: 2-J.J. Yeley, 2J-James Turnbull II, 3P-Kyle Cummins, 3V- Jim Vanzant, 4G-Chris Gansen, 5-Tye Mihocko, 5B-Stevie Sussex, 5E-Elexa Herrera, 5S-Racin Silva, 5W-Logan Williams, 5X-Tommy Malcolm, 7X-Troy Treharn, 9-Dayton Shelton, 9X-Jayme Barnes, 11-Stevie Rogers, 11C-Matt Westfall, 12B-Joel Rayborne, 13P-Cameron La Rose, 14-Blake Hendricks, 14X-Tom Hendricks, 15-Kevin Thomas Jr., 17-Ricky Lewis, 17T-Todd Pratt, 17W-Austin Williams, 17X-Jake Swanson, 18-David Gasper, 20-Shon Deskins, 21-A.J. Bender, 21X-Caleb Stelzig, 22-Grant Sexton, 29C-Camie Bell, 39-Jeff Dyer, 39E-Kyle Edwards, 39R-Mark Henry Jr., 44-Cody Williams, 44S-Brent Sexton, 45X-Don Grable, 47-Charles Davis Jr., 51-R.J. Johnson, 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr., 71-Jordan Hermansader, 71D-Bryan Drollinger, 72-Austin Grabowski, 74-Shane Sexton, 77-Colt Treharn, 78B-Brody Wake, 98-Verne Sweeney.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson 1296, 2. Tommy Malcolm 1199, 3. Austin Williams 1159, 4. A.J. Bender 1110, 5. David Gasper (R) 1095, 6. Logan Williams 1050, 7. Cody Williams 1018, 8. Verne Sweeney 858, 9. Charles Davis Jr. 838, 10. Austin Grabowski 831, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr. 673, 12. Elexa Herrera (R) 599, 13. Brent Sexton (R) 501, 14. Grant Sexton 423, 15. Logan Calderwood 410, 16. Ricky Lewis 403, 17. Blake Bower 366, 18. Matt Mitchell 328, 19. Brody Roa 307, 20. Jeff Dyer 278. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Ricky Lewis, 2-Matt Mitchell, 2-Cody Williams, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Cody Williams – 13.923 (04/01/23)

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Brody Roa, 2-Ricky Lewis, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.