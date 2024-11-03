SANDERS CLAIMS EXCITING STOCKTON FINALE; AND THE NARC CHAMPIONSHIP

By Ben Deatherage

(11/2/24 ) Stockton, CA … Justin Sanders passed Cole Macedo with only two-laps remaining to win the thrilling 30-lap Tribute to Gary Patterson season finale and 2024 NARC 410 Sprint Car Series championship at the Stockton Dirt Track.

This was the second time Sanders has won this prestigious event. Starting eighth in the 20-car grid, the Mittry Motorsports driver put the Farmers Brewing Company #2X KPC in victory lane for the seventh time this season to earn the 2024 title.

Entering the event, Sanders led Macedo by a slim three-points margin. The final spread was only six-points.

Rolling from the pole, Beacon Wealth Strategies dash winner Tim Kaeding was the class of the field, building huge 10-car leads, despite a couple of caution periods that slowed the action. However, the race took an unexpected turn when Kaeding’s right rear tire began to lose pressure with ten laps to go.

This sudden twist of events brought the two championship contenders, Macedo and Sanders, who were tailgating in second and third, hot on his heels. Kaeding fought valiantly until lap 27, when the tire let go, handing the lead to Macedo.

The new leader seemed to be cruising towards a much needed victory until Sanders made a daring move to overtake the Tarlton Motorsports fielded Tarlton & Son #21 Maxim on lap 29. Macedo fought back but Sanders answered the challenge to secure the 20th series victory and the championship.

“Tim was the class of the field all night,” said Sanders in victory lane. “He did a good job with the low tire and kept up some fast speed. He’s such a veteran driver, winning a lot of races and knows how to keep the car going, I honestly thought that when that red came out (on lap 20) this race was over because I figured Cole knew where to go.”

Macedo was a valiant runner-up despite his best efforts. At the same time, Shane Golobic wound up third in the NOS Energy Drink #17W KPC for Matt Wood Racing.

NARC rookie Dominic Gorden secured a solid fourth-place result in the Gary Silva Ranches #10 KPC. Completing the top five would be the California Waterfowl #83T Maxim piloted by Tanner Carrick.

Rookie Caeden Steele, showed his mettle by starting 16th and finishing sixth, earning him the Williams Roofing Hardcharger award. Nick Parker, Justyn Cox, Billy Aton, and Gauge Garcia rounded out the top ten.

The heat race winners were Golobic, Macedo, and Dylan Bloomfield.

Kyle Beilman and Max Mittry were both involved in red-flag incidents but were both unharmed.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [8]; 2. 21-Cole Macedo [2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic [5]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden [9]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick [7]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele [16]; 7. 15-Nick Parker [15]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox [14]; 9. 26-Billy Aton [13]; 10. 2K-Gauge Garcia [10]; 11. 88N-D.J. Netto [6]; 12. 5R-Ryan Rocha [18]; 13. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [3]; 14. 5V-Colby Copeland [12]; 15. 12J-John Clark [17]; 16. 31-Kyle Bielmann [19]; 17. 0-Tim Kaeding [1]; 18. 75-Bill Smith [20]; 19. 29-Bud Kaeding [11]; 20. 7-Max Mittry [4]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Tim Kaeding 1-27; Cole Macedo 28; Justin Sanders 29-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Caeden Steele +10 (16th to 6th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic [2]; 2. 88N-D.J. Netto [1]; 3. 2K-Gauge Garcia [3]; 4. 26-Billy Aton [5]; 5. 0-Tim Kaeding [4]; 6. 12J-John Clark [6]; 7. 75-Bill Smith [7]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 21-Cole Macedo [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding [3]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox [7]; 5. 7-Max Mittry [4]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele [5]; 7. 31-Kyle Bielmann [6]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [4]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick [1]; 3. 10-Dominic Gorden [2]; 4. 5V-Colby Copeland [3]; 5. 15-Nick Parker [5]; 6. 5R-Ryan Rocha [6]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 0-Tim Kaeding [4]; 2. 21-Cole Macedo [1]; 3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [2]; 4. 7-Max Mittry [3]; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic [5]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Tim Kaeding, 11.580 (20 Cars)