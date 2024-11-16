CONSISTENCY REWARDS BOHUD RACING

From Daneil Powell

To say that the Bohud Racing team and their driver Michael Stewart were surprised by their overall points victory in the VAILO Adelaide 500 Sprintcars in the City at NAPA Speedway would be quite the understatement, but their $25,000 victory was rewarded by virtue of their consistency.

In what was a groundbreaking event for the Australian 410 Sprintcar racing scene, Stewart was amongst the front-running contenders throughout both nights of the VAILO Adelaide 500 Sprintcars in the City event, which was staged on a pop-up track named NAPA Speedway, and he was able to handle the tight 342-metre track confines the most consistent by finishing the feature races in fourth and sixth place respectively.

“Our goals heading into this Adelaide 500 event was to just make the feature races on both nights and try and put on a show for the fans, so to come away with the overall points win was unbelievable, especially with it carrying a massive $25,000 winner’s prize and it’s the most prize money I’ve ever been involved with winning,” expressed Stewart, whose points win came with a bit of luck, after points leader Grant Anderson spun out on the last lap of last night’s feature race while running in second and he went on to finish back in 10th.

“Being a part of the Adelaide 500 with the Supercars was a sensational boost for the sport of Sprintcar racing, and I couldn’t speak highly enough about the whole event, as a crowd of 8,000 plus people packed in each night and the on-track racing was entertaining from start to finish, and a huge thanks must go out to each and every one of the event organisers for making it all happen.”

Stewart continued on by saying this Adelaide 500 victory continues the outstanding start to Bohud Racing team’s 2024-25 season campaign.

“It’s hard to believe that the Bohud Racing team is only in its third season of Sprintcar racing, but the main credit goes to team owner Scott Jones for all of his foresight and dedication behind the scenes and always believing in me as a driver,” the 28-year-old praised.

“The Bohud Racing team is all about trying to be as competitive as possible and having fun along the way, and we have a great bunch of guys within the team who offer a wide range of experience, and that has without a doubt been one of the keys to the team’s early success so far in Sprintcar racing.”

The Bohud Racing team will now take next weekend off, before they return to action on the Saturday night of November 30 at their home track – Sydney International Speedway – where they are shooting for their third 410 Sprintcar feature race victory in a row there.

