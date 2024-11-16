Merced Speedway To Host 360 Winged Sprint Car ‘Race for Chase’ Next Saturday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Merced, CA)- When the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Series invades Merced Speedway in one week, Saturday’s card will also feature the winged 360 sprint cars which will boast a $2,424 winner’s check with the race paying $224 to start the feature as the event will pay homage to Chase Johnson who was injured in an accident back in August.

“Chase Johnson is a friend of mine, and a friend to a lot of racers who will be here competing next weekend,” Merced Speedway General Manager Doug Lockwood said. “We are all thinking about him as he continues to work hard with his rehab back in Georgia, and I know he will be watching this event as it is one that he did have on his schedule. I want him to know that we are all thinking about him, and hopefully seeing us ‘Race for Chase’ helps continue to fuel the fire he has with his rehab efforts.”

The winner’s share as mentioned will be $2,424, with second taking $1,224 and third offering up $824. Each position will drop by $100 until eighth place where eighth – tenth will take home $324, while 11th-22nd each take home $224.

Tickets are available online at mercedspeedway.net and will also be available to purchase at the front gate.

Friday night prices will be $25 for adults 18 and up, Juniors 6 and up will be $10, and those young fans 5 and under are admitted for fee.

Saturday night Adult tickets will run $30, Juniors will be $15, and those fans 5 and under will again have no charge.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour muffler rule for the Winged 360’s will be enforced, and it allows drivers to use the Flowmaster 53545-10 with turndowns, the Spintech Superstock 1000 #1545 with turndowns, and the Diamond Schoenfeld. The program will follow all SCCT race rules as well.

Friday and Saturday night the pit gates will open at 2pm and the grandstands will open at 5pm with racing slated to go green at 6:30pm.

Camping for this event is available and for those fans looking to do so, all arrangements need to me made directly through the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.