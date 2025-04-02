Arrowhead, 81 Find New Weekend in October After Being Postponed By Weather

By Alex Nieten

COLCORD, OK (April 2, 2025) – With weather models from Precision Weather Service showing heavy rainfall Wednesday through Saturday in Colcord, OK, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Arrowhead Speedway officials have agreed to postpone the Jason Johnson Classic to a new weekend in October.

The Jason Johnson Classic will now make up a doubleheader weekend in late October with the postponed event from 81 Speedway, serving as the penultimate weekend of the season before the championship determining World of Outlaws World Finals.

The World of Outlaws will return to 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS on Friday, Oct. 24 – for a complete new program – and then venture just three hours and 30 minutes south to Arrowhead Speedway for the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends on Saturday, Oct. 25.

If you purchased a ticket or pit pass to the originally scheduled event at 81 Speedway on Saturday, March 29, they will be honored for the rescheduled event on Oct. 24. And if you purchased a Friday or Saturday ticket to this weekend’s event at Arrowhead, both will be honored for the new Oct. 25 date.

The Series now shifts its focus to the Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on April 11-12. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

David Gravel currently sits atop the standings by 78 markers over Carson Macedo with Logan Schuchart 10 points behind Macedo in third.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.