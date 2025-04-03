TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR USAC SPRINT CAR RACE JULY 24 AT IMS

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 3, 2025) – Tickets are on sale for the first USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the opener of the 38th annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing series Thursday night, July 24, 2025.

Visit www.IMS.com to purchase tickets. Reserved seats start at $45. Parking, camping and pit passes also are available.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 at IMS will feature an invitational field as determined by several different categories. The $10,000-to-win Indiana Sprint Week race at IMS will pay appearance points toward the season-long USAC National Sprint Car standings, but no points will be offered toward the 2025 Indiana Sprint Week standings.

C.J. Leary captured the only previous visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars to The Dirt Track at IMS in September 2024, making the winning pass with nine laps remaining to score a 20-lap, non-points exhibition race victory.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week, a cornerstone of sprint car racing in the Hoosier State since 1988, has captivated fans for decades with its thrilling action and rich legacy. Indiana Sprint Week’s 2025 schedule consists of eight events at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 24-Aug. 2.