WET WEATHER WASHES OUT APRIL 4TH NARC EVENT AT OCEAN SPEEDWAY. STOCKTON CANCELED ALSO!

By James Allen

(April 1, 2025 – Jim Allen) Watsonville, CA… The NARC 410 Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Friday, April 4th at Ocean Speedway has been canceled due to extremely wet weather conditions affecting the pit area.

Promoter John Prentice stated, “I would need four straight days of 80-degree temperatures to have any chance of drying out the pit area. Unfortunately, the weather isn’t going to cooperate.”

Consequently, this cancellation, along with the earlier cancellation of the Saturday event at the Stockton Dirt Track, results in the complete cancellation of the race weekend for the NARC sprint cars.

Neither event will be rescheduled. The next scheduled race for the NARC series is the highly anticipated Mini-Gold Cup at Chico, featuring a stout $10,000 winners payday.

Unfortunately, this is NOT an April Fool’s joke!