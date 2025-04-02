RAIN POSTPONES RED HILL USAC SPRINTS TO JUNE 13, CANCELS PARAGON RACE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 2, 2025)………Rainfall and storms forecasted throughout the remainder of the week have rained out both of this weekend’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events, on Saturday, April 4, at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway and on Saturday, April 5, at Sumner, Illinois’ Red Hill Raceway.

The Salute to Levi Jones event at Red Hill Raceway has been rescheduled for Friday, June 13, marking the series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile dirt oval since 1998.

Meanwhile, the Paragon event has been canceled. However, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will return to Paragon on Friday, September 26. Prior to that, on Wednesday, June 4, the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will compete at Paragon as part of USAC Indiana Midget Week.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes on Friday, April 11, at Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway and Saturday, April 12, at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.