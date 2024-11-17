KODY SWANSON EARNS $50,000 PRIZE IN 100-LAP OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN LAS VEGAS

By Steven Blakesley

LAS VEGAS — California native Kody Swanson added another marquee victory to his incredible career, winning the $50,000 BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown for Winged Sprint Cars at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Bobby Santos scored a $20,000 second place while 2023 winner Aaron Willison rounded out the podium worth $10,000.

Swanson used the choose cone to position himself for a lap 73 restart alongside Willison, swooping around the outside for the lead. When the caution flew again on lap 82, Swanson chose the outside once more and maintained his stranglehold on the top spot.

Santos worked his way past Willison for second and had his sights on Swanson when a caution flag set up a green-white-checkered finish. Swanson would not be denied as he charged to a .881-second victory. Idaho’s Bryan Warf and California’s Eric Humphries rounded out the top-five.

“I got schooled on the high side (in the first half) so I figured I better wisen up,” Swanson said. “It gave me a chance to keep up my momentum and do what wing things require. The big thing was I was driving the best car.

I knew we had a chance. I’ve run some 100 lappers before. I knew I had to take care of my (tires) and be aware of that. I’m really fortunate it worked out that way and we never quit. This is special. I’ve seen so many friends and family I don’t get to see in the Midwest all year that made the trip out for this. I appreciate what everyone has done to bring this event back to Las Vegas.”

Willison won Friday’s Pole Shuffle and led the 26-car starting grid to the green but was immediately challenged by fourth-starting Santos. Santos soared on the outside past both Swanson and fast-time qualifier JoJo Helberg of Rohnert Park, Calif. on the opening salvo, then scooted underneath Willison to lead lap three.

Santos led Willison, Idaho’s Bryan Warf, Swanson, and Idaho’s Casey Tillman at the lap 50 break for fuel, a fresh right rear tire, and adjustments.

Willison ran alongside Santos on the restart, crossing underneath him in turn four for a thrilling pass to lead lap 51. The move looked to be a potentially decisive one before a caution on lap 73 gave Swanson his opportunity to pounce on the top.

Early action saw the 20-lap B-Main claimed by Indiana’s CJ Leary as well.

The 40-lap Super Modified feature was won by 12-time champion Otto Sitterly of New York, giving the Empire State back-to-back $5,000 Super Modified hauls at the Open Wheel Showdown.

Fellow New York pilot Matt Capara had a strong start, preserving over numerous restarts to lead the first ten laps over Sitterly and Davey Hamilton, Sr. Capara then suffered a mechanical problem that thrust Hamilton into the lead.

Sitterly ran down Hamilton, then used the lapped car of Hall of Famer Kenny Hamilton as a pick to go outside for the lead on lap 21.

Sitterly led the final 19 circuits followed by Hamilton and a hard-charging Frankie Volz in third. Colorado’s Cody Castor and Canadian Jimmy White rounded out the top-five.

Las Vegas’ Aaron McMorran simply dominated the proceedings all weekend for the $5000 to win Klotz Synthetics Modifieds. McMorran led time trials on Friday night, drew the one pill, then won his Cometic Gasket heat race.

Despite numerous incidents slowing the proceedings, McMorran was unfazed throughout the 75-lap feature. McMorran led wire-to-wire over fellow Las Vegas driver Sam Jacks. Stephen Brucker of Alpine, Calif., Shelby Stroebel of Idaho, and Kyle Jacks were the balance of the top-five. California’s Eddie Secord won the 25-lap B-Feature.