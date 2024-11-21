KINGSHOTT SHOWS ADELAIDE PACE

From Daniel Powell

THE much anticipated interstate debut for the Krikke Motorsport team and their driver Dayne Kingshott took place during the recent VAILO Adelaide 500 Sprintcars in the City event at NAPA Speedway and it saw the pairing show plenty of pace.

Despite the results during the two-night Adelaide 500 event not being a true reflection of their overall performance, Kingshott well and truly held his own during his first interstate race meeting for the Krikke Motorsport team aboard the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim. He was a front-running contender in the opening night’s feature race, before some mid-race misfortune denied him of a top-five result, while during the second and final night, he was robbed of a strong feature race starting position following a questionable heat race decision by the chief steward to be sent ROF while battling for the lead, and he later in the night ended up finishing one spot shy of a feature race transfer in the B main on a locked down track.

Being a part of a massive event, like the VAILO Adelaide 500 Sprintcars in the City where over 8,000 packed into the pop-up speedway track each night, was a fabulous occasion for both Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team.

“The Adelaide 500 is one of the country’s biggest motorsport events every year, so to have Sprintcars as part of it for the first time was huge for not only our team but the entire sport,” said the 35-year-old from Bunbury, Western Australia, who added that he is looking forward to returning east later in the season to contest the Grand Annual Classic at Premier Speedway in Victoria and the Australian Championship at Murray Bridge Speedway in South Australia.

“This was the first time the team and I have ventured to an interstate event together to compete, and it brought a little bit of pressure, but with it being the Adelaide 500 and a pop-up track, it was a clean slate for everyone and allowed the team and I to be competitive from the from the beginning with a solid car setup and then we were able to build on that with strong pace throughout the event.”

For Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team, they are now returning their focus to a successful Maddington Toyota Series Title defence, which currently sees them leading the current point standings after winning two out of the three rounds so far. The Maddington Toyota Series resumes with this Saturday night’s fourth round at the team’s home track: Bunbury Speedway, while the following Saturday night, they will return to the Perth Motorplex to fight it out for the Western Australian Title.

“The team and I couldn’t be happier with the start we have made to the season, and the goal is to try and maintain this consistent form for the rest of the season,” Kingshott enthused.

“It’s a massive season here in Western Australia, especially with the three-night High Limit event over the Christmas-New Year period with some of America’s best racers in the likes of Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson in the field, and as always, my goal is to try and get the Krikke Motorsport hot rod amongst the front runners.”

Latest Maddington Toyota Series Point Standings (after three completed rounds):

1 Dayne Kingshott – 590 points

2 Callum Williamson – 576

3 Kris Coyle – 568

4 Brad Maiolo – 554

5 Jason Kendrick – 550

