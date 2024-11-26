Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Lead Nation in 410 Wins During Championship Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 26, 2024) – The 2024 season was a banner year for Big Game Motorsports and driver David Gravel.

The team captured its first career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship as Gravel led the nation in 410ci winged sprint car wins with 16 trips to Victory Lane.

“It’s very, very rewarding and feels great,” he said. “It’s hard to win races nowadays. To do that, to be the No. 1 driver in the country, is very rewarding.

“If you compare average finishes and earnings, the amount of wins we had and the championship and that final crown jewel for myself, it’s safe to say this is my best year ever. We’ve had some good years, but this would be pretty hard to beat.”

Gravel was the leader in the chase for the World of Outlaws championship from the start as he captured the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals title for the second time in the last three years during the season-opening event in February.

Not only did Gravel lead the Outlaws in wins (15), he ranked second in top fives (44) and was atop the charts in top 10s with 60 during 66 feature starts. The team was also strong during the crown jewel events as Gravel won the $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot – sanctioned by Kubota High Limit Racing – and the $175,000-to-win Kings Royal, which was the final check mark on winning all of the crown jewels.

“You always want to win the big races and win the championship,” he said. “You only have so many opportunities. To capitalize on that Eldora week, it feels very rewarding and fulfilling.

“We were disappointed with the Knoxville Nationals (finished 12th) and wanted more there. The Huset’s High Bank Nationals (finished eighth) didn’t go how we wanted either. That’s how those big events go. If one thing doesn’t go your way, it’s really hard to put yourself in a position to win the race. Those two weeks weren’t very fulfilling, but overall, leading the nation in wins and really being fast and in the ball game 90 percent of the season, you can’t ask for too much more.”

Both Gravel and Big Game Motorsports surpassed the 100-win mark with the World of Outlaws this season as well.

The team – with crew chief Cody Jacobs and crew members Stephen Hamm-Reilly and Zach Patterson – plans to return next year to chase another World of Outlaws championship.

“Working with a crew chief for five years is huge,” Gravel said. “The longer you can work with people the better it will be, especially when you have success. I feel like we are growing. Everybody is meshing well and I think we have a lot of good stuff going.”

SEASON STATS –

70 races, 16 wins, 46 top fives, 63 top 10s, 68 top 15s, 68 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

TICKET LINK –

