TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX CLOSES USAC MIDGET SEASON WITH A BANG ON NOV 30

By Richie Murray

Ventura, California (November 26, 2024)………The crown jewel of all crown jewels!

The 2024 ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented By the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame enters its 83rd edition on Saturday night, November 30, at the scenic Ventura Raceway, the racy 1/5-mile dirt oval nestled right along the Pacific Ocean in southern California.

It’s the United States of America’s longest running midget racing tradition, and a victory in one of these events instantly goes right to the top of every driver’s racing resume. At press time, 55 midget drivers are entered for the event with a couple more surprises expected to enter in time for race day.

Four drivers in this year’s Agajanian Promotions Turkey Night field have experienced that feeling in recent years, all of whom are once again chasing the increased winner’s share of $15,000 in the 98-lap main event.

Kyle Larson has captured four Turkey Night midget victories in 2012-16-19-23, second most all-time behind Ron Shuman’s eight. One-time winners Justin Grant (2022), Logan Seavey (2021) and Tanner Thorson (2015) are also all hungry to add another triumph to the collection.

Four more drivers have previously finished as a Turkey Night runner-up and are now vying for a first victory in the event. J.J. Yeley returns to the race after a 19-year hiatus and finished second on the pavement when the show was held at Irwindale Speedway in 2001. Cannon McIntosh led extensively in 2019 before coming home second. Buddy Kofoid closed out his 2021 series title season with a second. Corey Day earned Rookie of the Race honors a year ago in 2023 with a stellar second place drive.

Carson Macedo took third in both 2016 and 2023 while Zach Daum returns to Turkey Night for the first time in 10 years after placing fourth in each of his two most recent starts in 2013 and 2014. Jake Andreotti scored a career best fourth in 2022 while Ronnie Gardner (2013), Tyler Courtney (2018), Jacob Denney (2023) and Kaylee Bryson (2021) each crossed the line with a best performance of fifth. Bryson also became the first woman to start on the pole of Turkey Night in 2021.

Looking to top their previous top-10 Turkey Night performances are Emerson Axsom (6th in 2023) and Tanner Carrick who finished 6th after starting from the pole position in 2018. USAC Western States Midget champions held their own in their home state – Michael Faccinto (10th in 2017) and Cade Lewis (10th in 2023).

Turkey Night veterans returning to the lineup include wheelmen Gavin Miller (13th in 2023), two-time Turkey Night sprint car winner Ryan Timms (14th in 2022), series point leader Daison Pursley (14th in 2023) and Kale Drake (16th in 2023). Chase McDermand (17th in 2023) is back as is Randi Pankratz (19th in 2015), C.J. Leary (20th in 2018), C.J. Sarna (21st in 2019), Brody Fuson (24th in 2022) and Tyler Edwards (26th in 2017).

This year’s race is chockfull of Don Basile Rookie of the Race contenders, 26 in fact, who’ve not yet started a Turkey Night Grand Prix midget feature. USAC Midget newcomer, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series titlist, Kyle Busch will make his first Turkey Night run as will Cale Coons, son of USAC Career Triple Crown champ Cale Coons and leading USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year contender Zach Wigal.

USAC Western States Midget feature winners Drake Edwards and Caden Sarale will also attempt to make their first Turkey Night field as will Stevie Sussex, Karter Sarff, Terry Nichols, Jim Vanzant, Mathew Radisich, Tom Dunkel, cousins Todd Hawse and Kyle Hawse, plus Alex Karpowicz, Barrie Valentino, Peter Paulson, T.J. Smith, Troy DeGaton, Dane Culver, Abby Hohlbein, Ben Covich, Bryan Drollinger, Cole Wakim, Dalten Gabbard, Austin Torgerson and Broedy Graham.

Nine states and three countries are represented on this year’s entry list so far: California (24), Arizona (7), Oklahoma (6), Indiana (4), Illinois (3), Nevada (3), Ohio (3), Pennsylvania (1) and Texas (1). The United States is represented by 52 of the 55 drivers while New Zealand has two and Australia one.

Three women drivers will also compete in the race: four-time starter Randi Pankratz, two-time starter Kaylee Bryson and Rookie Abby Hohlbein.

RACE DETAILS:

This year’s Turkey Night weekend will also host the Ultimate Sprint Car Series for both nights of on-track action on November 29-30.

On Friday, November 29, the grandstands open at 3pm Pacific with cars on track at 3:30pm featuring midget practice, plus sprint car racing.

On Saturday, November 30, the grandstands open at 3pm Pacific with cars on track at 3:30pm featuring midget and sprint car racing.

Advance tickets can be purchased now at www.venturaraceway.com. Additional information is available at 805-648-7223.

Both nights of the Turkey Night Grand Prix will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2024 TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX USAC MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (55)

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis)

1K KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Silva Motorsports)

1p (R) TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (Nichols-Peckfelder Motorsports)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3p (R) DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3v (R) JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant)

4 COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Wille Kahne)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz)

8w CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Josh Ford Motorsports)

14 (R) MATHEW RADISICH/Auckland, NZ (Graunstadt-Streeter Racing)

14s TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

14T MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt-Streeter Racing)

15 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Dennis Hart)

17A (R) TOM DUNKEL/Menifee, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

18 (R) TODD HAWSE/Simi Valley, CA (Todd Hawse)

19 (R) ALEX KARPOWICZ/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

20 C.J. SARNA/Palm Desert, CA (Sarna Motorsports)

20AZ (R) STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Crown Jewel Racing)

20x (R) KYLE HAWSE/Las Vegas, NV (Hawse Racing)

Q23 (R) BARRIE VALENTINO/Brisbane, AU (El Toro Racing)

23c TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Silva Motorsports)

25 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

25m TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tom Malloy)

31 (R) KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

31B ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

32 (R) CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale)

Q32 (R) PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (El Toro Racing)

32x (R) T.J. SMITH/Fresno, CA (Caden Sarale)

39T (R) TROY DeGATON/Wickenburg, AZ (Troy DeGaton)

50 (R) DANE CULVER/Riverside, CA (Knuckles Up Racing)

51 BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile)

51B (R) KYLE BUSCH/Las Vegas, NV (Kyle Busch Motorsports)

55 (R) ABBY HOHLBEIN/Cloverdale, OH (Lambert Motorsports)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

58 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

63 (R) CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling)

65NZ (R) BEN COVICH/Auckland, NZ (Covich Motorsports)

66 (R) BROEDY GRAHAM/Bakersfield, CA (Graham Racing)

67 RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Six8 Motorsports)

71 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71D (R) BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. Racing)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

73 (R) COLE WAKIM/Simi Valley, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

77 (R) DALTEN GABBARD/Peoria, AZ (Dalten Gabbard)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

88A (R) AUSTIN TORGERSON/Glendale, AZ (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

89 (R) ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (CB Industries)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99AU CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport)

101 CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Dean Alexander)

(R) Don Basile Rookie of the Race Contenders

TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX MIDGET WINS: (1934-2023)

8-Ron Shuman

4-Kyle Larson

3-Christopher Bell & Billy Boat

2-Gary Bettenhausen, Bryan Clauson, Dave Darland, Billy Engelhart, Stan Fox, A.J. Foyt, Perry Grimm, Chuck Gurney, Ronney Householder, Parnelli Jones, Mel Kenyon, Jason Leffler, Roy Russing, Dave Steele & Bob Swanson

1-George Amick, Caleb Armstrong, Dick Atkins, George Benson, Tony Bettenhausen, Billy Cantrell, Jay Drake, Bobby East, Edgar Elder, Joe Garson, Rick Goudy, Justin Grant, Mel Hansen, Jordan Hermansader, Bubby Jones, Brent Kaeding, Michael Lewis, Johnny McDowell, Danny McKnight, Warren Mockler, Danny Oakes, Kevin Olson, Johnnie Parsons, Gary Patterson, Bobby Santos, Logan Seavey, Sammy Sessions, Tony Simon, Ted Sizemore, Tony Stewart, Tanner Thorson, Bill Vukovich, Billy Wease & Bill Zaring

TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX MIDGET WINNERS: (1934-2023)

1934: Bob Swanson | Gilmore Stadium

1935: Ted Sizemore | Gilmore Stadium

1936: Ronney Householder | Gilmore Stadium

1937: Ronney Householder | Gilmore Stadium

1938: Bob Swanson | Gilmore Stadium

1939: Mel Hansen | Gilmore Stadium

1940: Roy Russing | Gilmore Stadium

1941: Roy Russing | Gilmore Stadium

1942: No Race

1943: No Race

1944: No Race

1945: Danny Oakes | Gilmore Stadium

1946: Perry Grimm | Gilmore Stadium

1947: Johnny McDowell | Gilmore Stadium

1948: Bill Vukovich | Gilmore Stadium

1949: Perry Grimm | Gilmore Stadium

1950: Bill Zaring | Gilmore Stadium

1951: No Race

1952: No Race

1953: No Race

1954: No Race

1955: Johnnie Parsons | Gardena Stadium

1956: Edgar Elder | Gardena Stadium

1957: George Amick | Gardena Stadium

1958: Joe Garson | Gardena Stadium

1959: Tony Bettenhausen | Gardena Stadium

1960: A.J. Foyt | Ascot Park

1961: A.J. Foyt | Ascot Park

1962: Billy Cantrell | Ascot Park

1963: Mel Kenyon | Ascot Park

1964: Parnelli Jones | Ascot Park

1965: Dick Atkins | Ascot Park

1966: Parnelli Jones | Ascot Park

1967: Gary Bettenhausen | Ascot Park

1968: Sammy Sessions | Ascot Park

1969: George Benson | Ascot Park

1970: Gary Bettenhausen | Ascot Park

1971: Billy Engelhart | Ascot Park

1972: Tony Simon | Ascot Park

1973: Billy Engelhart | Ascot Park

1974: Danny McKnight | Ascot Park

1975: Mel Kenyon | Speedway 605

1976: Bubby Jones | Ascot Park

1977: Gary Patterson | Ascot Park

1978: Rick Goudy | Ascot Park

1979: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1980: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1981: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1982: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1983: Kevin Olson | Ascot Park

1984: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1985: Brent Kaeding | Ascot Park

1986: Warren Mockler | Ascot Park

1987: Ron Shuman | Ascot Park

1988: Chuck Gurney | Ascot Park

1989: Chuck Gurney | Ascot Park

1990: Stan Fox | Ascot Park

1991: Stan Fox | Saugus Speedway

1992: Ron Shuman | Bakersfield Speedway

1993: Ron Shuman | Bakersfield Speedway

1994: Jordan Hermansader | Bakersfield Speedway

1995: Billy Boat | Bakersfield Speedway

1996: Billy Boat | Perris Auto Speedway

1997: Billy Boat | Ventura Raceway

1998: Jay Drake | Bakersfield Speedway

1999: Jason Leffler | Irwindale Speedway

2000: Tony Stewart | Irwindale Speedway

2001: Dave Steele | Irwindale Speedway

2002: Michael Lewis | Irwindale Speedway

2003: Dave Steele | Irwindale Speedway

2004: Bobby East | Irwindale Speedway

2005: Jason Leffler | Irwindale Speedway

2006: Billy Wease | Irwindale Speedway

2007: Dave Darland | Irwindale Speedway

2008: Bobby Santos | Irwindale Speedway

2009: Bryan Clauson | Irwindale Speedway

2010: Bryan Clauson | Irwindale Speedway

2011: Caleb Armstrong | Irwindale Speedway

2012: Kyle Larson | Perris Auto Speedway

2013: Dave Darland | Perris Auto Speedway

2014: Christopher Bell | Perris Auto Speedway

2015: Tanner Thorson | Perris Auto Speedway

2016: Kyle Larson | Ventura Raceway

2017: Christopher Bell | Ventura Raceway

2018: Christopher Bell | Ventura Raceway

2019: Kyle Larson | Ventura Raceway

2020: No Race

2021: Logan Seavey | Ventura Raceway

2022: Justin Grant | Ventura Raceway

2023: Kyle Larson | Ventura Raceway