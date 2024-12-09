DAMING & SWANSON GO FULL-TIME ﻿USAC SPRINT CAR RACING IN 2025

From USAC

Brownsburg, Indiana (December 9, 2024)………The 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season will see a new team enter the fray as Daming Swanson Motorsports has announced its formation and commitment to a full-time schedule.

Co-owned by driver Jake Swanson and supported by a key partnership with Doug Dougherty of Dougherty Motorsports, the team is poised to make an immediate impact on the national stage.

Jake Swanson, a seasoned driver with a proven track record of success, will pilot the team’s entry as both co-owner and driver. Swanson’s passion and determination to compete at the highest level of non-wing sprint car racing have been integral to the team’s formation.

“We’ve always dreamed of building a program capable of competing in the full USAC National Sprint Car season, and now that dream is becoming a reality for myself and the Daming family,” said Swanson. “Having Doug Dougherty on board and his support through Dougherty Motorsports is the final piece of the puzzle, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The newly-formed partnership with Dougherty Motorsports brings access to cutting-edge 1-Way Technologies engines, a critical factor in the team’s ability to compete at the highest level. Dougherty’s deep ties to non-wing sprint car racing, his knowledge with setup, and his commitment to the sport make him a natural partner for this ambitious endeavor.

“Doug is a long-time proponent of non-wing sprint car racing, and we’re honored to have him as part of our program,” Swanson added. “His support and setup expertise ensures that we have the horsepower and knowledge needed to compete across the national schedule.”

This team is proud to exclusively utilize DRC Chassis. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and unmatched performance, DRC Chassis has been a cornerstone of Jake Swanson’s racing success since his move to Indiana and even prior. The team’s continued loyalty to DRC underscores their commitment to utilizing the best equipment in the sport as they chase their 2025 USAC National Sprint Car ambitions.

Daming Swanson Motorsports represents a fresh yet experienced entry into the USAC National Sprint Car Series, combining Swanson’s on-track prowess with a dedicated team and state-of-the-art equipment. The team’s commitment to excellence and its connection to passionate racing supporters like Dougherty Motorsports set it apart as one to watch in 2025.

The 2025 USAC National Sprint Car Series kicks off in February at Ocala Speedway, with the team making its official debut at the season opener. Fans and sponsors alike can expect an exciting journey as the team strives to compete at the front of the pack throughout the year.

Daming Swanson Motorsports is actively seeking new partnerships and sponsorship opportunities to join them on this enterprise. With a full-time schedule in 2025, the team offers consistent, long-term exposure both on and off the track, including prominent branding on race cars, haulers, apparel, and a dynamic presence across social platforms. Companies looking to align with a passionate, competitive, and legacy-driven team are invited to become part of this 2025 campaign.

Honoring the Memory of Joe Daming

The formation of Daming Swanson Motorsports comes under bittersweet circumstances following the sudden loss of the team’s original owner, Joe Daming, in March of 2024. Joe’s passion for sprint car racing and his unwavering commitment to building a competitive team laid the foundation for this venture.

“Joe was more than just a team owner; he was a dear friend, and the heart of this program,” said Swanson. “We are deeply saddened by his passing but are committed to carrying on his legacy. This team will race in his memory, with every lap on the track representing the dreams he set out to achieve.”