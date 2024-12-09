KYLE PIERCE CROWNED 2024 CRSA SPRINTS CHAMPION AT AWARDS BANQUET

By Marty Czekala

VERNON, N.Y. – Trading the firesuit for a suit and tie, Kyle Pierce was officially crowned A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints champion Saturday night at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.

In his sixth year of CRSA competition, the driver of the No. 9K recorded two wins at Afton and Thunder Mountain, in addition to seven top fives and 11 top 10s in 14 features. Pierce, also claimed the Dandy Triple Play and Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series Champion, took the championship from Tomy Moreau by four points, the closest point difference since 2015.

“Standing up here is quite a dream come true because you don’t ever think you’re going to get this far,” said Pierce in his championship speech. “I’m just a lucky one that gets to drive the car and really it’s our team, which is our family, that really are able to make it so we can be at the track in and out.”

“The Flyin’ School Teacher’s” season started out rough. Despite a fifth-place finish to begin the season in May at Thunder Mountain, Pierce followed it up with a flip the following week at Land of Legends to finish 18th, a part of back-to-back finishes outside the top 10.

His win at Afton kicked off a pleasant rest of the season where every race the rest of the year except for Land of Legends July 4 would result in top 10 finishes, including his win at Thunder Mountain Aug. 10 and a pair of podiums at Outlaw Aug. 16 and Utica-Rome Sept. 27.

Entering Utica-Rome, Pierce and Moreau were even for the points lead. A pass on lap 11 by the No. 9K for third would settle things for Pierce, setting up a four-point advantage into the championship race at Land of Legends the next day, which eventually rained out.

“We were prepared to try to do something that we haven’t tried before, and that’s run a whole tour,” said Pierce.

Pierce was recognized last year as a PEAK Performer of the Month. For the team’s success in 2024, Pierce’s wife Sierra was awarded Mechanic of the Year for support in the trailer and being there to help Kyle and their father, racer Cliff, when needed. For gaining over 50 spots this season, Kyle also won the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award.

“Our goal was to qualify both cars every night and we were able to do that except for one night at Weedsport,” Pierce said.

In a record $21,675 point fund, Pierce took home the lion’s share with $3,700. Combine that with the $5,810 won in race earnings, and a grand total of $9,510 was won in 2024. 23 drivers took home points money thanks to the miniseries in the 2024 season sponsored by many marketing partners.

Despite not parking it in Victory Lane this year, Tomy Moreau has a lot to be proud of. Leading the series in top fives with 10 in 15 features, the No. 22 racked off a streak of six straight top fives from a third at Land of Legends July 4, to a fifth at Brewerton Aug. 23. The 2024 season concluded with a non-points race at Cornwall in his home country of Canada in which Moreau led all CRSA regulars to a P3 finish.

“We were so close a few times to winning,” said Moreau. “That final weekend was heartbreaking, losing the way we did, but still happy with the season. I have been happy to run with Kyle and Dalton in the past few years. It’s what I like.

Moreau earned $7,775 this year, including the $2,750 for finishing second in the points. Moreau also won the Award for Sportsmanship for staying classy in defeat, plus the Dedication Award, as Team Moreau had many of the longest tows from Sherbrooke, Quebec.

The Insinger Performance Rookie of the Year went to longtime street stock driver Adam DePuy. In his second year of 305 Sprint Car action, the driver of the No. 99’s transition paid off, scoring his first career CRSA and sprint win at Genesee Speedway July 6. DePuy finished eighth in points this season.

Kirsten Dombroski went through a lot in 2024. Before the season started, she totaled her original No. 30 and had to sit out Thunder Mountain. Getting a brand new XXX chassis, amongst other parts, it took a while for Dombroski to run her first feature of 2024, which wasn’t until Genesee July 6 in which she scored a season-best finish of 13th. For her season, Dombroski received the Tough Luck Award.

Tyler Chartrand’s orange with-green blend Mangino Chevrolet Buick GMC/Chartrand Trucking No. 12 was a car not to be missed on track. This year, it received the award for Best Appearing Car. After over a decade’s worth of trying, Chartrand was able to park his No. 12 in victory lane Sept. 14 with his first career CRSA/305 Sprint victory.

Timmy Lotz amped up his CRSA schedule with 13 entries. After starting the season with one top 10 in six attempts, the No. 18 ended the year with six top 10s in seven features, including a best finish of fifth at Cornwall and sixth at Outlaw after starting 24th. Lotz received the Most Improved Driver award for 2024. Lotz’s season also included his first career 305 Sprint win in weekly action at Land of Legends.

John Cunningham continues to show his longevity in CRSA despite not having a win in series competition. In a season that Cunningham scored four top tens, including a top five at Penn Can, the driver of the No. J27 won the Perseverance Award.

In addition to racing a DIRTcar Sportsman, Zach Sobotka tested the Sprint Car waters for the first time and wasted no time showing how good he could be. Putting up top 10 after top 10, including a podium finish at Brewerton and running up front at Utica-Rome. Sobotka won the Outstanding Newcomer award. He plans on returning to CRSA action in his No. 38.

Mike Emhof presented the CRSA Service Award to Paul Colagiovanni, a figure in the Sprint Car community in New York. Colagiovanni was key in setting up CRSA’s inaugural trip to Brewerton and also increased the purse money for select races at Brewerton, Penn Can and Woodhull.

The Vendor Rewards Product Give-a-Way Program returned for 2024, with over $12,000 in prizes up for grabs. The top prize was a Magsaurus Magneto new Complete Vertex Magneto valued at $1,749. All drivers in attendance had their name placed on a wheel for the Mag and as the wheel landed on a driver’s name, they were eliminated. Adam DePuy was the last man standing and took home the top prize.

Paul Cole’s Super Gen Products gave away numerous items, the most notable being a pressure washer. Tomy Moreau’s ticket number was drawn out of a cup and joins “The Canadian Kid” in the trek back to Quebec.

In closing the banquet, Emhof informed drivers in teams in attendance that an exciting schedule is in the works for the milestone 20th season in 2025. Weekly sanctioned events will continue at Land of Legends Raceway Saturday nights. Several tracks that hosted CRSA in 2023 have re-upped for 2024. More to be announced in the offseason.

STATS FROM 2024: A series record 42 drivers checked into Weedsport May 26, beating out 38 that was set by Land of Legends the week prior.

More tracks hosted the CRSA Sprints in 2024 than any other season, with 13.

Jeff Trombley tied his way into the records list twice. With his win at Brewerton, the driver of the No. 3A is tied with Danny Varin, Scott Goodrich and Josh Pieniazek for wins with 14. Trombley is tied with Jeff VanSteenburg and Jeremy Quick for different track wins with eight.

With his runner-up finish at Land of Legends July 4, Darryl Ruggles now has 13 top fives at the ½ mile track in Canandaigua, tied with Scott Goodrich for single track top-five finishes, the latter accomplishing the feat at Orange County.

Billy VanInwegen now owns the record for the most seasons with at least one top-five.

Five drivers scored their first career CRSA victory: Matt Rotz, Dillon Paddock, Adam DePuy, Dan Craun and Tyler Chartrand.

Rotz, DePuy, Bruno Richard, Cliff Pierce, Mikey Smith, Lee Ladouceur, Zach Sobotka and Bob Hamm Jr. scored their maiden top-five this season.

Thanks to Tom Skibinski, CRSA’s statistician since 2006, for compiling these nuggets.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.