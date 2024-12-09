LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS 2025 USAC EASTERN STORM, ﻿WITH $10,000 POINT FUND

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 9, 2024)………Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 18th edition of USAC Eastern Storm in June of 2025.

Six dates at six different dirt tracks will greet the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship when the series travels east for the annual tour of Pennsylvania and New Jersey with each event paying $6,000-to-win and featuring a point fund totaling $10,000.

Eastern Storm 2025 begins on Tuesday, June 17, at Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania’s 1/3-mile Grandview Speedway, which has hosted the opener each year since the induction of the series.

On Wednesday, June 18, Eastern Storm travels across the boarder to New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park for the sixth time at the speedy 4/10-mile.

It’s back to the Keystone State on Thursday, June 19, as the series competitors take on Pottsville, Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway for the eighth time.

As the series hits the weekend, two historic 1/2-miles are on tap with Williams Grove taking center stage on Friday, June 20. The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania venue is one of the USAC originals, having hosted its first series event in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

The second of the two 1/2-mile tracks on the docket is slated for Saturday, June 21, at Port Royal Speedway in the penultimate round of Eastern Storm. The event will also feature USAC’s Silver Crown National Championship.

Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA caps off a busy week of racing on Sunday, June 22. The smallest track on the entire USAC National Sprint Car schedule at 1/6-mile produces big excitement as evidenced by 2024’s photo finish between Logan Seavey and Briggs Danner.

The Action Track USA event will pay full points toward the Eastern Storm standings but will pay appearance points only toward the USAC National Sprint Car tally.

USAC Eastern Storm began in 2007 and consisted of three events, all of which were swept by Tony Stewart Racing team drivers Levi Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jones was the winner of the very first Eastern Storm feature event held on June 6, 2007, at Grandview, and was also the first Eastern Storm champion.

In 2024, Mitchel Moles became a first-time Eastern Storm champion on the strength of consistency. Ten different drivers have captured an Eastern Storm title: Levi Jones (2007-2010-2011), Bryan Clauson (2012-2013-2016), Cole Whitt (2008 & 2009), Robert Ballou (2015 & 2021), Chris Windom (2017 & 2018), Brady Bacon (2014), C.J. Leary (2019), Logan Seavey (2022), Emerson Axsom (2023) and Mitchel Moles (2024).

Feature events at Eastern Storm in 2024 were won by Briggs Danner (Grandview), who became the first Pennsylvania native to win an Eastern Storm feature. Brady Bacon (Bridgeport & Port Royal was the lone two-time winner of the series.

Meanwhile, Logan Seavey (Big Diamond) became the latest driver to win both Eastern Storm and the USAC National Sprint Car season, which has occurred on nine previous occasions in the 17-year history of the series. Seavey (Action Track USA) corralled the finale in perhaps the closest finish in Eastern Storm history. Meanwhile, Kevin Thomas Jr. (Williams Grove) scored a dramatic last lap, last turn victory on his birthday.

Sixty-nine (69) Eastern Storm events have been contested over the years with Brady Bacon holding the all-time record with eight career series victories. Twenty-eight (28) different drivers have won an Eastern Storm feature event: Brady Bacon with eight. Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Chris Windom have each won six. Robert Ballou owns five scores. Justin Grant, Logan Seavey and Kevin Thomas Jr. have each tallied four. Cole Whitt has grabbed three. Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney and Thomas Meseraull each have achieved two wins apiece.

The list of one-time Eastern Storm winners includes Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Damion Gardner, Jesse Hockett, Jason McDougal, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jon Stanbrough, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Stockon and Jake Swanson

About Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

Levan Machine and Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, Pennsylvania. Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. You can find their website at https://www.levanmachine.com/.

2025 USAC EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 17: Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 18: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, New Jersey

Thursday, June 19: Big Diamond Speedway | Pottsville, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 20: Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 21: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 22: Action Track USA | Kutztown, Pennsylvania