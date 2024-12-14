Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour announces 2025 schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 13, 2024…Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially released the 2025 schedule of events for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

The California based Winged Sprint Car series is set to contest its eighth overall season, which offers another exciting slate of races up and down the West Coast.

“The Sprint Car Challenge Tour looks to be in for another entertaining season,” commented President Scott Russell. “We did our best to work around other schedules and avoid conflicts. Some years are better than others regarding that. With how things came together on the calendar though, we know there are a few conflicts this year between the various series and tracks. When you look at it from March to November however, fans and teams have plenty of great racing to choose from. We want to send a huge thank you to Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Tire and all the partners that make this tour possible.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will compete in a total of 16 events, which gets underway with the March 29th “Thrill on the Hill,” marking the first of three appearances at Placerville Speedway.

The tour returns to Placerville on Friday May 30th for the inaugural “Davy Thomas Memorial,” which acts as a prelude to the following nights Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial featuring the NARC 410s. SCCT will also compete at the red clay on July 19th as part of Speedweek.

Continuing to rise in popularity among fans and teams is Merced Speedway, which is back on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule. California’s top Winged 360 Sprint Car teams will invade the high-banked quarter mile on Saturday April 19th.

The Petaluma Speedway plays host to a pair of Sprint Car Challenge Tour events in 2025. Those dates will occur on June 14th with an event dubbed as “Wings Over Wine Country” and September 20th, as SCCT sanctions the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” for the fourth consecutive season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will again sanction the 25th annual “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial” held on Memorial Day weekend. This year’s event takes place on Sunday May 25th, as part of a busy holiday weekend in Nor-Cal.

The always challenging and popular Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare hosts the SCCT 360s for the “Trophy Cup Tune-Up” on Saturday October 4th. The show held two weeks before the 31st Trophy Cup gives teams one final chance at track time prior to the big weekend.

For the second straight season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will embark upon Western Sprint Tour Speedweek, which gets even bigger in 2025. The overall Speedweek champion will claim $4,000 with the runner up receiving $2,500 and third place getting $1,500. All main events are a guaranteed $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start.

All the action launches at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday July 18th with the annual “Tyler Wolf Memorial,” followed by the $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start “Gold Pan Rampage” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday July 19th.

A travel day will be held on Sunday, before action resumes at the Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon on Monday July 21st. Speedweek heads for the coast on Tuesday with a date at the beautiful Coos Bay Speedway on July 22nd and continues north to Cottage Grove Speedway on Wednesday July 23rd.

Another travel day with a Fan Fest/ Kick-Off Party on Thursday sets up the SCCT debut at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington for the two-night “360 Summer Nationals” highlighted by a $26,000-to-win/ $600-to-start main event on Saturday. Speedweek all culminates with the “Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale” on Sunday July 27th at Gray’s Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington.

“I really want to thank the staff at Skagit Speedway for coming on board and working with us on Western Sprint Tour Speedweek,” said Russell. “They are offering a great purse for the racers at the 360 Nationals, which should make for an outstanding weekend of racing. We’re excited to visit Skagit and Elma for the first time with SCCT, as well as visit all the tracks that are a part of the week.”

Jon Hager with Skagit Speedway also shared his sentiments. “We are excited to collaborate with Scott and Kami to bring SCCT to Skagit Speedway. The 360 Summer Nationals will certainly benefit from the addition of several cars from down south and such talented drivers. The partnership has the potential to elevate an already great scene of 360 Sprint Car racing in the Pacific Northwest for years to come. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the SCCT series.”

As is the norm, the Stockton Dirt Track wraps up the SCCT campaign with the “Tribute to Gary Patterson Part II” on Saturday November 8th. The event is part of an expanded two-week run for the GP race, which includes the NARC finale now taking place one week earlier. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will be paired with the always exciting Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints at the finale.

Thanks to the generous support from Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Tires and RMI the SCCT champion once again pockets $10,000 cash. If a driver/team wins both the SCCT and Placerville Speedway titles, they will walk away with $20,000 total thanks to the Russell Motorsports Inc. Double Down Bonus.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2025 Championship Point Fund

1. $10,000 2. $9,000 3. $8,000 4. $7,000 5. $6,000 6. $5,000 7. $4,000 8. $3,000 9. $2,000 10. $1,000

All events in 2025 can be seen live via www.calidirt.tv

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com

Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2025 Schedule

Saturday March 29: Placerville Speedway (Thrill on the Hill)

Saturday April 19: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Sunday May 25: Marysville Raceway (25th annual Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Friday May 30: Placerville Speedway (Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway)

Saturday June 14: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

(Western Sprint Tour Speedweek)

Friday July 18: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (12th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 19: Placerville Speedway ($5,000-to-win Gold Pan Rampage)

Monday July 21: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 22: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 23: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 25: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (360 Summer Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 26: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win 360 Summer Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 27: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)

Saturday September 20: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 14th annual Adobe Cup)

Saturday October 4: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Saturday November 8: Stockton Dirt Track (42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson- Part II)