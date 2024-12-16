BOHUD RACING’S WINNING WAYS CONTINUE

From Daniel Powell

Michael Stewart’s latest 2024-25 season 410 Sprintcar feature race victory with the Bohud Racing team had a bit of everything last Saturday night, which included him extending his Sydney International Speedway winning streak, but it was also without question one of the toughest and hard-fought victories of his career.

There were plenty of twists and turns during the Bohud Racing’s third feature race victory in a row at Sydney International Speedway, and in the end, Stewart showed just why he is not only one of the country’s form 410 Sprintcar racers but one of the most skilful and determined racers going around.

The NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X car racer had started from the outside of the front row in the feature race by virtue of his second-place finish in the Dash, but his run was nearly over early on following him collecting early pacesetter Michael Saller who had crashed out of the lead on lap four and spinning out on the main straight. Thankfully, he was able to avoid any race-ending damage and restarted at the back of the 24-car field. With it all to gain and nothing to lose over the remaining 26 laps, Stewart put on a spectacular performance when he worked his way inside the top five contenders on a track where tyre management had become more and more vital during the second half of the 30-lap event. While sitting in fifth, there was a late stoppage with five laps remaining, and it certainly played into his hands, as he had received the news from his team that his tyres were looking in decent shape. Aided with the knowledge of good tyre wear, Stewart threw caution to the wind and drove one of the races of his life during those remaining five laps, when he powered around the top of the track, as his rivals stuck to the bottom of the track, and picked off the cars ahead of him, one by one, and he made his final pass within sight of the chequered flag on long-time leader Ian Madsen and stole victory from the jaws of defeat.

“I certainly had to work the hardest I ever have to get a victory, and to be able to overcome the challenges that I did during the feature race by being involved in an early incident and then working my way back through the field was something pretty special,” expressed Stewart, who had earlier in the night topped the field in qualifying time trials and then finished fifth in his heat race.

“To be able to win my third feature race win in a row at Sydney International Speedway this season isn’t something I’m taking for granted, especially with the tough competition there night in night out, but this winning streak wouldn’t be possible without the continued hard work of everyone involved with the Bohud Racing team.”

Stewart continued on by saying that his charge in those closing laps of the feature race came off the back of his winning instinct kicking in.

“As soon as my team owner Scott (Jones) told me during the late stoppage that my tyres were in decent condition, I knew that I was going to do everything in my power to get to the front,” the 29-year-old explained.

“With the whole field running on the bottom of the track in those closing laps trying to conserve their tyres, I just ran the top of the track, and once I moved into second with two laps to go, I knew that I could win and threw everything at it, and it paid off.”

With a total of six feature race wins together since Stewart joined the team two years ago, Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was rapt with this latest victory.

“I’m not the type of guy who shows too much emotion, but last night’s win with Michael really got the emotions flowing,” he said.

“I would count this victory as the most satisfying for the Bohud Racing team, as Michael had to really work hard for it, and this win was just another example of what a talented driver he is, as he is always searching out there on the track and just never gives up.”

With the busy Christmas-New Year race meetings at Sydney International Speedway, which are paying $10,000 to win each, just over a week away – with the opening meeting being on December 26 – the Bohud Racing team couldn’t ask for better form.

“The Bohud Racing team and I are really looking forward to the Christmas-New Year shows, especially with the current form we are taking into it,” concluded Stewart.

The Bohud Racing team is proudly supported by the following 2024-25 season sponsors:

• ARRMA Australia

• Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares

• Hills Truck Sales Wollongong

• Inland Petroleum

• Sloanebuilt

• Suttons Trucks Arncliffe

• TriTech Lubricants

• Brindle Freight Services

• Out A Space Self Storage

• AEI Insurance Broking Group

• Highside Track Apparel

• KRE Race Engines

• B&B Graphics

* Gonzos Racing Pipes

