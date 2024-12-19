SWANSON WINS HONOR OF 2024 TOP RANKED PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR DRIVER

December 19, 2024 – Anderson, Indiana – The final edition of the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings was announced Wednesday evening and Kody Swanson has emerged as the top ranked pavement sprint car driver in 2024.

Aaron Willison took the top spot when the initial National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings were announced on August 30 and held the lead until the most recent and final results. Willison led the country with 12 pavement sprint victories among seven different sanctioning bodies. Among his victories were the Pink Lady Classic and War of the Wings triumphs. He finishes his career season as the number two ranked pavement sprint car driver in the country.

Kody Swanson took top honors as the country’s top ranked pavement sprint car driver on the heels of a late season surge and a $50,000 Open Wheel Showdown victory in Las Vegas this past November. Swanson finished the year with 7 victories and a podium finish in the Little 500. Swanson was able to finish on the podium in the two biggest pavement sprint car races of the year.

Bobby Santos III finished third in the final rankings. Santos had five feature victories and finishing runner-up in the Open Wheel Showdown was one of the highlights of his season. Santos, along with Swanson, were the only two drivers to win a national winged and non-winged event this season.

A public ceremony honoring the three top ranked pavement sprint car drivers is planned for some time in early 2025. Details of this event will be announced soon.

PAVEMENT RANKINGS (Final 12/17/24)

1. 70 – Kody Swanson

2. 61 – Aaron Willison

3. 51 – Bobby Santos III

4. 32 – Dakoda Armstrong

5. 31 – Colton Bettis

6. 25 – Tyler Roahrig

7. 21.5 Davey Hamilton Jr.

8. 13 – Kyle O’Gara

9. 11 – Ryan Litt

10. 10.5 – Casey Tillman

11. 10 – CJ Leary

Jeff Montgomery

Evan Margeson

14. 9.5 – Joe Liguori

15. 8 – Taylor Ferns

Logan Seavey

17. 7 – Chris Ochs

Jake Trainor

19. 6.5 – Sport Allen

20. 6 – James Miller

Mike Murgoitio