MUST SEE RACING RELEASES 2025 SCHEDULE UPDATES

From Must See Racing

January 1, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing president Jim Hanks today has revealed updated details of several 2025 schedule dates. He will confirm all the schedule updates this Saturday January 4, 2025, through a podcast.

A return to Kalamazoo Speedway for the first time since 2022 is one of the handful of schedule updates. The official date hasn’t been announced, but it appears it will be a mid-season event. Jason Blonde won the last winged sprint car race at Kalamazoo Speedway on May 28, 2022.

The previously announced co-sanctioned non-points event with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at Auburndale Speedway in Auburndale, Florida March 15, 2025, is expected to be postponed. There are no less than 4 feature events in the state of Florida for pavement sprint cars in the three weeks leading up to the March 15 event.

Officials felt that due to probable car attrition, the pool of available cars could be jeopardized. An alternative date is being worked on. The event will most likely continue as a standalone Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series event on March 15.

The previously mentioned two-day mega-event is still in the works. The event will be announced as soon as contracts and final details have been worked out. The purposed event will be a two-day event paying a substantial purse at a track somewhere in the Midwest. This event will be the richest winged pavement sprint car race ever seen in the Midwest. It will supposedly be at a track that has hosted winged sprints in the past, just not recently.

The 2025 Must See Racing SEASON PREVIEW and DRIVERS & OWNERS information podcast will be released and available on Must See Racing face book this coming Saturday January 4, 2025, at 4 pm EST.

For more information on Must See Racing follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit http://www.mustseeracing.com.