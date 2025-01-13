CRSA SPRINTS REVEAL 2025 SCHEDULE FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY

By Marty Czekala

Mark your calendars and schedule your travel; the 2025 A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints schedule is here!

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will push off April 18 to begin a planned 25-race season amongst 12 tracks. CRSA concludes the season Oct. 18.

All four miniseries (DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge, I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series and Dandy Food Mart Mini Series) are returning for the 2025 campaign.

The season premieres at Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in Dundee for numerous events April 18 and NASCAR weekend Aug. 8, a part of the Dandy Food Mart Mini Series. Last year, Dan Craun won his first career CRSA event in the series’ lone trip to Yates County.

In addition, Outlaw closes the season with one of two two-day New York 305 Nationals Oct. 17-18. The event will pay $4000 to win and $300 to start. It is one of many events paying one of the richer purses in CRSA history. The New York 305 Nationals hasn’t been held by CRSA since 2019, when it ran at Land of Legends and Johnny Kolosek scored the victory.

Nikki and Terry Brewer’s Woodhull Raceway will kick off the fabulous month of May on the 10th. They will also host an event on NASCAR weekend, Aug. 9 and the second New York 305 Nationals $4000 to win, $400 to start Sept. 12-13. All races will be part of the Dandy Food Mart Mini Series. Last year, the lone event in September was a memorable one from close racing, championship implications and Tyler Chartrand winning his first CRSA feature 13 years to the day of his 305 Sprint Car debut at the same track.

Weedsport Speedway continues to be a popular 305 Sprint Car racing destination, hosting the most cars in a CRSA race in 2024 at 42. Al Heinke’s track looks to break that record with dates on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 and July 26, in the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Both races will be a part of the Super DIRTcar Series’ Heroes Remembered 100 and Hall of Fame 100 undercard, respectively. In addition, drivers that run July 26 may run double duty with the World of Outlaws invading Weedsport the next day. Last year, Jordan Hutton took the checkered flag on Memorial Day weekend.

Brett Deyo’s Fonda and Utica-Rome Speedways remain stable on the CRSA calendar and the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Each track will host a race May 31 at Fonda and June 13 at Utica-Rome. Last year at Fonda, Jordan Hutton won on a last-lap pass over Jeff Trombley to record his fourth win at “The Track of Champions.”

June 6 marks the return of action down South of New York to Keith Beach’s Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, to kick off the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Penn Can will also play host to CRSA July 11. Last year, Billy VanInwegen won the race’s King of the Can event.

Karl and Sara Spoonhower’s Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle is known for its close-quarter racing. It hosts a pair of Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series races June 7 and July 19. Last year, Jordan Hutton and Kyle Pierce each picked up victories in Center Lisle for the first time.

The first new track on the CRSA schedule for 2025 is John Wight’s Fulton Speedway. It will be a part of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge June 21. The high banks have regularly hosted 360 shows but never CRSA.

Wight’s other track, Brewerton Speedway, will return to the CRSA calendar Aug. 22, also part of the I-90 Challenge. Jeff Trombley scored his record-tying 14th career win at “The D-Shaped Demon” last year.

Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua will continue to host weekly 305 Sprint action that are sanctioned by CRSA. The track will also host CRSA shows three times in the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. July 3 on Stars and Stripes night, July 5 and Sept. 27. Last year saw a pair of first-time CRSA winners at the ½ mile facility in Matt Rotz and Dillon Paddock.

Also a part of the DisBatch Challenge is another new track, Parm Atwal’s Ransomville Speedway. Just under a half-hour from Niagara Falls, the 1/3 mile facility has been known for various sprint car events, from 360s to 410s but never the 305s. Their DisBatch race will be held July 4, along with a spectacular fireworks show, plus a regular show Sept. 5.

Rounding out the 2025 list of tracks is a return to Lyle DeVore’s Albany-Saratoga Speedway Aug. 15 for the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. “The Great Race Place” didn’t host the CRSA Sprints last year but hosted in 2023 in a race that Dalton Herrick scored his eighth career victory.

The full schedule is available below. Dates are subject to change.

April 18 @ Outlaw (Dandy Food Mart Miniseries)

May 10 @ Woodhull (Dandy Food Mart Miniseries)

May 18 @ TBA

May 25 @ Weedsport (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

May 31 @ Fonda (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

June 6 @ Penn Can (Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series)

June 7 @ Thunder Mountain (Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series)

June 13 @ Utica-Rome (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

June 21 @ Fulton (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

July 3 @ Land of Legends (DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge)

July 4 @ Ransomville (DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge)

July 5 @ Land of Legends (DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge)

July 11 @ Penn Can (Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series)

July 19 @ Thunder Mountain (Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series)

July 26 @ Weedsport (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

Aug. 1 @ TBA

Aug. 8 @ Outlaw (Dandy Food Mart Miniseries)

Aug. 9 @ Woodhull (Dandy Food Mart Miniseries)

Aug. 15 @ Albany-Saratoga (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

Aug. 22 @ Brewerton (I-90 Pit Stop Challenge)

Sept. 5 @ Ransomville

Sept. 6 @ TBA

Sept. 12-13 @ Woodhull (NY 305 Nationals/Dandy Food Mart Miniseries/$4k to Win, $400 to Start)

Sept. 27 @ Land of Legends (DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge)

Oct. 17-18 @ Outlaw (NY 305 Nationals/$4k to Win, $300 to Start)

CRSA will appear at the Northeast Motorsports Expo in Syracuse March 8-9 and celebrate 2025 at Vernon Downs Dec. 6. A rules meeting to share the new rules and items for CRSA’s “emerald anniversary” will occur at a future date.

CRSA will also reveal its final three loyalty giveaways in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to CRSA’s Facebook and X pages for the two waves of giveaways and the rules.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy Food Marts, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.