CASM Safety Products Partners With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 17, 2024) – CASM Safety Products has partnered with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota for the 2025 season.

CASM, which engineered the world’s first and only patented compression absorbing seat mount system, will be a new contingency sponsor with the World of Outlaws and the sponsor of Heat Race #2 at every Xtreme Outlaw Midget event.

The popular safety product was designed by Scott Coffman and legendary engine builder Ron Shaver. The duo started development on the product several years ago and officially launched it in December 2020. When the product’s patent was awarded, it received the red ribbon patent award, signifying the high-quality of the product.

It has become a popular product for many Micro, Midget and Sprint Car teams as the mounts have been tested to remove 68% to 75% of the impact from a driver in a crash – depending on the system – according to Coffman.

And Coffman doesn’t want to stop there as he envisions the product expanding to Late Models, NASCAR and beyond.

“CASM is a new safety product that is growing exponentially so it is a perfect time for us to expand into the worldwide Sprint Car market and Midgets,” said Coffman, the president of the company. “From our standpoint, it makes sense that we start advertising.

“It’s just the perfect time. The reason we did it is CASM needs to get out into the world more than just social media. People need to know that it is there. It’s patented 100 percent. We can make it fit in any kind of vehicle.”

Drivers that finish in a to-be-determined position in each World of Outlaws Feature – who have the CASM decal on their car – will be awarded a $50 cash award. And the winner of Heat Race #2 at every Xtreme Outlaw Midget race will receive a $50 product certificate.

For more information about CASM Safety Products, CLICK HERE.

The World of Outlaws’ 2025 season will commence at Volusia Speedway Park during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 5-8, where drivers and fans will start to see CASM’s presence around the track and on DIRTVision. For the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, 2025 will begin at Farmer City Raceway during the Illini 100 weekend, April 10-12.

CLICK HERE FOR DIRTCAR NATIONALS TICKETS

CLICK HERE FOR ILLINI 100 TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race live on DIRTVision.

