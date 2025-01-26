Hunter Schuerenberg, Vermeer Motorsports Join World of Outlaws for 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (January 24, 2025) – Hunter Schuerenberg and Vermeer Motorsports are taking the next step with their reunion, joining the 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car roster for the first time.

The Sikeston, MO native reunited with Tony Vermeer’s team over the off-season, and they’re ready to compete with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Schuerenberg joins an already loaded rookie class alongside Cole Macedo, Chris Windom, Garet Williamson, Skylar Gee, and Zach Hampton.

“I’m super excited about it,” Schuerenberg said. “I’ve raced since I was five years old and raced professionally since I was 17, and I’m 35 now. The World of Outlaws has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old. For me, this is something that’s been 25 years in the making.”

Schuerenberg in the Vermeer No. 55 is already a proven combination. The 35-year-old spent more than three seasons with the Iowa-based team. Their first win together came at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway with FAST in 2020. They competed full-time with the All-Star Circuit of Champions in 2021 and 2022, collecting five wins and a pair of third place finishes in points.

Schuerenberg and Vermeer also enjoyed a handful of strong outings in World of Outlaws action, posting top fives at Tri-State Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, and Eldora Speedway – three tracks on the 2025 calendar.

“I think we both just kind of realized that what we were doing when we split apart was pretty promising and headed the right direction,” Schuerenberg said of what led to the reunion. “I think we both mutually just kind of realized we’re better off together as a team.”

Now the pairing will look to rekindle the past success as they attack a 90-night campaign with the country’s best Sprint Car drivers. Schuerenberg will have brother-in-law Clinton Boyles on the wrenches for his debut season with the World of Outlaws.

“It’s very exciting for me to have the opportunity to run with the Outlaws, period, because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Schuerenberg said. “But I’m also very excited that I’m going to be doing it with my brother-in-law as my crew chief. I’m going to be doing it with a car owner that gave me my first real opportunity at being a winged Sprint Car driver. I’m going to have my family on the road with me and also some sponsors that have not only been with Tony the last time I was there but have been with me since I started trying to do winged Sprint Car racing again.”

The addition of Schuerenberg adds even more intrigue to the 2025 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year competition. The list of rookies grows to six as the stage continues to be set for one of the most competitive battles in Series history.

“I definitely think all of them are going to be super competitive for that Rookie of the Year honor for different reasons,” Schuerenberg said. “If we do get that award at the end of the year, we will have worked for it. Whoever gets it will have definitely earned it, which is what I want. I wouldn’t want it to be a walk in the park.”

Schuerenberg and Vermeer Motorsports begin the 2025 World of Outlaws season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/hunter-schuerenberg-vermeer-motorsports-join-world-of-outlaws-for-2025/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

