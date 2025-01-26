POWRi WAR and MWRA Unite for 21-Event Wholesale Batteries Inc. Challenge Series

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/25/25) The POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League (WAR) and the Midwest Wingless Racing Association (MWRA) are thrilled to announce their unification for the highly anticipated 2025 Wholesale Batteries Inc. Challenge Series. This marks a significant milestone in traditional sprint racing, uniting two of the region’s most dynamic organizations. Together, they will deliver twenty-one exhilarating events across ten Midwest venues.

This groundbreaking partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing traditional sprint car racing and fostering camaraderie among competitors and fans. By combining resources and expertise, POWRi WAR and MWRA aim to elevate the sport’s profile, attract new audiences, and ensure a sustainable future for wingless racing.

“In an effort to preserve non-wing sprint car racing in the region, we are proud to unite our POWRi WAR Sprints with the MWRA group,” said POWRi Series Director Talin Turner. He added, “We firmly believe that the more we work together, the more successful we will be in the long term. 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for sprint car racing as a whole, and that holds true for non-wing sprints in the Missouri region.”

“It is great to see both the POWRi and MWRA teams working together to improve non-wing sprint car racing in the area,” said Randy Powell of Wholesale Batteries, Inc. He added, “We are proud to continue supporting their efforts and the drivers who put on the show.”

The 2025 Wholesale Batteries Inc. Challenge Series boasts an action-packed schedule, showcasing the best in traditional sprint car racing at beloved venues across the region. Fans can anticipate returns to iconic tracks and the addition of exciting new destinations, promising an unforgettable season filled with high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 Wholesale Battery Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Schedule:

Date | Track | Location | Event

Saturday, April 12 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO

Saturday, April 19 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO

Friday, April 25 | US-36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

Friday, May 16 | US-36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

Sunday, May 25 | Double X Speedway | California, MO | Tribute to Jesse Hockett

+*Friday, May 30 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA | Corn Belt Clash

+*Saturday, May 31 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA | Corn Belt Clash

Saturday, June 7 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, June 27 | US-36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

Saturday, June 28 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO | Helm Memorial

Friday, July 11 | US-36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

Saturday, July 12 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO | King of Kansas City

Friday, August 15 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | Weld Memorial

Saturday, August 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | Open Wheel Showdown

~Saturday, August 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Non-Wing Nationals

~Sunday, August 31 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Non-Wing Nationals

+*Saturday, September 6 | I-70 Speedway | Odessa, MO

Thursday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Friday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Saturday, September 20 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

+In Conjunction with USAC National Sprints

~In Conjunction with Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints

*WAR Wildcard – Non-Point Events

The schedule is subject to change, with TBA event details pending confirmation.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

