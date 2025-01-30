Tommy Estes Jr Named General Manager at Lincoln Park Speedway

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (January 29, 2025) – Veteran driver and racing official Tommy Estes Jr. was named General Manager at Lincoln Park Speedway on Wednesday. Estes was most recently serving as the competition directory for the USAC Silver Crown Series but returns to the racetrack side of the business running the 5/16-mile oval that is famous for non-wing sprint car racing.

Lincoln Park also announced their 2026 schedule that includes five USAC National Events with four stops for the USAC National Sprint Car Series and one for the USAC National Midget Car tour.

Lincoln Park’s season opens on April 5th with an open practice session before a weekly program featuring UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks, and Bombers on April 12th. Sprint cars appear on the program for the first time on Saturday, April 19th.