2025 LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE SET, ESTES NAMED GENERAL MANAGER

From USAC

Putnamville, Indiana (January 30, 2025)………Tommie Estes has been named the new General Manager of Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway, effective at the start of the 2025 racing season, which features 26 racing nights between April and September.

With a wealth of experience in the racing industry, Tommie brings over two decades of leadership and hands-on knowledge to the role, positioning him to continue the legacy of excellence at one of Indiana’s most beloved dirt racing venues. Furthermore, Jen Estes will serve as the track’s co-manager.

Honest Abe Roofing will serve as the title sponsor of the 5/16-mile dirt oval. Furthermore, a long term agreement between the track owner, Dave Allison, and USAC Promotions is in place to assure long term stability for Lincoln Park Speedway competitors and race fans.

“We are greatly appreciative to all the phenomenal groups that showed interest in promoting Lincoln Park Speedway,” track owner Dave Allison said. “After an extensive evaluation of all interested parties, we decided that the best choice for the long-term stability, continued growth, expansion and exposure for Lincoln Park Speedway would be to allow USAC to promote the LPS facility. They will continue the tradition of local Saturday night racing at LPS, and I’m confident in USAC’s ability to take the facility to the next level of entertainment for our fans and race teams.”

Tommie’s extensive background in motorsports management and racing includes serving as the Competition Director for the ASCS National Sprint Tour, the Chili Bowl Nationals, and most recently, as the Competition Director for the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, a role he’ll continue in alongside his duties at Lincoln Park.

Furthermore, Tommie previously oversaw the racing operations at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas, where he built a reputation for fostering competitive environments and creating fan-friendly events. His work at Dodge City was marked by strong organizational growth, the development of innovative racing programs, and his ability to engage both drivers and spectators alike.

Tommie also served as a longtime American Sprint Car Series Director, where he oversaw race operations, ensured compliance with sanctioning body rules, and worked closely with teams to maintain fair competition.

A former driver himself, Tommie understands the sport from the perspective of both competitors and fans, giving him a unique ability to create a balanced and exciting racing environment. His passion for sprint car racing and his deep connection to the dirt racing community are at the heart of his vision for Lincoln Park Speedway.

“I’m honored to take on this role at Lincoln Park Speedway,” Tommie said. “This is an iconic venue, and I’m excited to work with the great team here to build upon the track’s rich history. My goal is to continue growing the track’s reputation for thrilling racing while ensuring we deliver the best experience for drivers, fans, and the local community. I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Lincoln Park Speedway, located about 50 miles southeast from downtown Indianapolis, has been a staple in Indiana racing since its inception, hosting a wide variety of events, including weekly racing series, special events, and major regional sprint car races. The addition of Tommie as General Manager signals a continued commitment to high-quality racing and fan engagement at the track.

Tommie’s leadership is expected to usher in an exciting new chapter for Lincoln Park Speedway, enhancing both the driver experience and fan experience. His dedication to the sport, coupled with his vast industry knowledge, makes him the ideal person to take the helm of this legendary track.

Tommie will begin his tenure immediately and is eager to meet with fans, drivers, and staff as he works to further elevate Lincoln Park Speedway’s standing as a premier destination for dirt track racing in the region.

Lincoln Park is set to host five USAC national events in 2025, including four USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car shows starting on April 11 followed by the Bill Gardner Sprintacular on July 4-5, plus NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing on July 25. The track welcomes the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s Indiana Midget Week on June 5.

Lincoln Park Speedway is located at 1051 U.S. Hwy 40, Putnamville, Indiana 46135. The track can be reached by phone at (765) 653-3485. For more info, please visit www.LincolnParkSpeedway.com or via social media on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LincolnParkSpeedwayUSAC and on X at @RaceLincolnPark.

2025 HONEST ABE ROOFING LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE

APRIL

Saturday, April 5 | Open Practice

Friday, April 11 | Opening Night (USAC Sprints & IMCA Racesaver Sprints Plus Fireworks)

Saturday, April 12 | Weekly Racing (UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, April 19 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, April 26 | Buckeye Bob 33 (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks)

MAY

Saturday, May 3 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, IMCA Racesaver Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, May 10 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, May 17 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, May 24 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

JUNE

Thursday, June 5 | USAC Indiana Midget Week (USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets & 410 Non-Wing Sprints)

Saturday, June 7 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, June 14 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks, Bombers & MMSA Mini Sprints)

Friday, June 20 | (POWRi 410 Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, June 28 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

JULY

Friday, July 4 | Bill Gardner Sprintacular (USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds & Bombers Plus Fireworks)

Saturday, July 5 | Bill Gardner Sprintacular (USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, Indiana Super Stocks & IMCA Racesaver Sprints)

Saturday, July 12 | Weekly Racing & Kids Bike Night (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks, Bombers & MMSA Mini Sprints)

Saturday, July 19 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Friday, July 25 | USAC Indiana Sprint Week (USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars)

AUGUST

Saturday, August 9 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, August 16 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, August 23 | Weekly Racing (UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, August 30 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, September 6 | Red Hayden Memorial (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)

Saturday, September 13 | IMCA Racesaver Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers

Saturday, September 20 | Weekly Racing (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks, Bombers & USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets)

Saturday, September 27 | Championship Night (410 Non-Wing Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Indiana Super Stocks & Bombers)