Attica Raceway Park plans 24 event 2025 season with over $850,000 in prize money

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will have an ambitious 2025 racing schedule featuring 24 events with over $850,000 in prize money to be handed out. “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant will kick off its 38th racing season Friday, March 14.

Besides the weekly events featuring the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, the 2025 season features two World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series spectaculars and the return of the All Star Circuit of Champions for five events.

The late models will also compete in two $5,000-to-win events with the American Iron Man Late Model Series.

The Attica Fremont Championship Series is highlighted in eight events for both the 410 and 305 sprints.

“If Mother Nature cooperates it’s going to be a great year of entertaining races at Attica. More new clay was added during the off-season from the same source we obtained it from last year which produced highly competitive, exciting races,” said Justin Liskai, Attica’s Director of Operations.

“We say it all the time but in today’s economy it rings more true than ever….we could not do this without the tremendous support from our fans, race teams, great track staff and our fantastic marketing partners,” added Liskai.

Following are some of the highlights of Attica Raceway Park’s 2025 schedule:

All Star Circuit of Champions Events:

– Core & Main Spring Nationals – Friday, April 11 – 410 Sprints ($5,000 to win) and Late Models Saturday

April 12 – 410 Sprints ($7,500 to win, 305 Sprints ($1,200 to win)

-Bert & Brigitte Emick Classic–Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Friday, June 13 ($7,500 to win)

-Great Lakes Truck Centers / Murphy Tractor Night Attica Ambush – Friday, August 29 ($5,000 to win) and Late Models

– Great Lakes Truck Centers / All Pro Aluminum Heads Night Saturday, August 30 410 Sprints ($7,500 to win) and 305 sprints ($1,200 to win) with FREE camping for the weekend!

NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprints events:

-Friday, May 23 – Kistler Engines Classic ($12,000 to win) Reserved Seats available plus 305 Sprints

-Tuesday, July 15 – Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Pet Products ($15,000 to win) Reserved Seats available

Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints events:

– Eight All Pro Aluminum Heads / Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) presented by Baumann Auto Group

American Iron Man Late Model Series Shows:

– Friday, May 2 ($5,000 to win)

-Friday, August 29 ($5,000 to Win)

(18)Propane.com / Dirt Nerds podcast UMP Late Models events

No Attica Oakshade Late Model events. Thank you to Oakshade Raceway for partnering with us for this mini-series over the last few seasons.

(20) Fremont Fence 305 Sprints events:

– (8) NAPA of Bryan AFCS 305 Sprints presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales events:

– (4) $1,200 to win events including the Core and Main Spring Nationals Night #2; Baumann Auto Group / 7L Construction / Venture Visionary Partners Night Friday, April 18 presented by Gressman Powersports; Kistler Engines Classic Night Friday, May 23; Attica Ambush Night #2 Saturday, August 30

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2025 SCHEDULE

www.atticaracewaypark.com Twitter: @atticaracewyprk

Friday, March 14 Underground Utilities / R.D. Holder Oil Company Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (No Rain date)

Friday, March 21 Construction Equipment & Supply Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday March 22)

Friday, March 28 Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday March 29)

Friday, April 4 Erie Blacktop / Smith Paving Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday April 5)

Friday, April 11 Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Sprints ($5,000 to Win), UMP Late Models

Saturday, April 12 Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Sprints ($7,500 to win), 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, April 18 Baumann Auto Group / 7L Construction / Venture Visionary Partners Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models,

AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win) presented by Gressman Powersports

Friday, April 25 Rath Builders Supply / Bucyrus Road Materials Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, May 2 RPM Performance Parts / Morgan Stanley Night – American Iron Man Late Model Series ($5,000 to Win)

305 Sprints, Dirt Trucks + Vintage Cars

Friday, May 9 Eric Phillips 37th Anniversary Classic – Edward Jones of Clyde / Mike Neill Financial Advisor /

American Powersports of Findlay & Sandusky Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, May 16 Norwalk Concrete / Palmer Bros. Concrete Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, May 23 World of Outlaws 410 Sprints – Kistler Engines Classic ($12,000 to Win), 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, May 30 Croghan Colonial Bank / Ferguson Waterworks / Cam Tech Industrial Night

AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, June 6 Burns Electric / Smith Family Foods / Ohio Contractors Association – (Mid Season Championship Night)

AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints – Double Points

Friday, June 13 Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Bert & Brigitte Emick Classic: Ohio Laborers / Ohio Cat Night

All Star Sprints ($7,500 to Win), UMP Late Models

Friday, June 27 Columbus Equipment / Impact Credit Union Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, July 4 Sutton Bank / Heidelberg Materials (Fan Appreciation Night) – AFCS 410 Sprints,, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

($15 General Admission – Open Pit / Meet the Drivers – $1 Hot Dogs & 50 cent Popcorn)

Tuesday, July 15 World of Outlaws 410 Sprints ($15,000 to Win) – Ohio Logistics BRAD DOTY CLASSIC presented by dac Pet Products

Friday, July 25 Ohio Truck Sales / The Adkins Group Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, August 15 Five Star Maintenance / F.E. Krocka & Associates Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, Aug 22 Wilson Tire / Central Ohio Farmers Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

ATTICA AMBUSH ***FREE CAMPING***

Friday, August 29 Great Lakes Truck Centers / Murphy Tractor Night – All Star Sprints ($5,000 to Win)

American Iron Man Late Model Series ($5,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 30 Great Lakes Truck Centers / All Pro Aluminum Heads Night – All Star Sprints ($7,500 to Win), 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, Sept 5 Kistler Racing Products / Jon Wright’s CustomChrome Plating presents Mark Keegan Classic (Rain date Fri. Sept 19)

Season Championship Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

* Regular Friday Events: Gates Open: 5:00 pm Racing: 7:45 pm Track Phone: (419) 426-8911

* Saturday Rain Date Events: Gates Open: 2:00 pm Racing: 5:00 pm Track Phone: (419) 426-8910

* 410 Sprints & 305 Sprints – Hoosier Tires on all 4 corners / UMP Late Models – Hoosier Tires on all 4 corners Track Office: (419) 217-5436

* Raceceiver Radio’s & Transponders Mandatory / Mufflers required for 410 and 305 Sprints Track Office: (419) 681-5556