March 28-29: POWRi 410 & Elite Outlaws, RaceSaver Sprints, and Elite Non-Wing at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (2/18/25) Reorganized for an optimal send-off of headlining events, Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will now host the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League—partnering with the POWRi MYCO Plastics Elite Outlaw Sprint Series—on March 28-29. The event will feature divisional support from the POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprint and POWRi Dirt X Ind Elite Non-Wing Sprint Series, creating an all-open-wheel weekend of excitement.

With lucrative prizes for the POWRi 410 and Elite Outlaw Sprints, this thrilling event promises heart-pounding excitement. Additionally, a new agreement ensures that the POWRi 305 Sprint division will compete for IMCA RaceSaver National Points, while the POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprints will deliver electrifying support division races throughout both nights of action in the Lone Star State.

Friday, March 28 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:00-5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

Friday, March 28 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Prices:

Pit Passes: $45.00

General Admission:

Adult GA: $35.00

Kids 12 & Under: $10.00

Saturday, March 29 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:00-5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 29 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Prices:

Pit Passes: $45.00

General Admission:

Adult GA: $35.00

Kids 12 & Under: $10.00

The Payout for the POWRi 410 & Elite Outlaw Sprints on Friday, March 28 will be 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22: $500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Payout for the POWRi 410 & Elite Outlaw Sprints on Saturday, March 29 will be 1. $7,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22: $500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Payout for the POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprints on Friday, March 28 & Saturday, March 29 will be 1. $2,000, 2. $700, 3. $550, 4. $450, 5. $425, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $340, 9. $330, 10. $320, 11. $310, 12-20: $300.

The Payout for the POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints on Friday, March 28 will be 1. $1,000, 2. $900, 3. $800, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $425, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11-20: $300.

The Payout for the POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints on Saturday, March 29 will be 1. $1,500, 2. $900, 3. $800, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $425, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11-20: $300.

Details about Texas Motor Speedway including the Dirt Track can be found online at www.texasmotorspeedway.com

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.