Jackson Motorplex Announces Sponsors to Marquee Events

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Feb. 19, 2025) – The racing schedule has been shaped at Jackson Motorplex with the creation of several new event titles and sponsor additions.

Bank Midwest is the title sponsor for the 47 th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids, which runs Sept. 19-20 and showcases the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars. The two-day event concludes with a $12,000-to-win finale. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars division is part of the weekend program as well with a $2,500-to-win finale.

A trio of Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars shows have adapted. The season opener on May 23 is now the Rob Tvedte (Tweeter) Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking. The Merle Johnson Memorial on July 11 is titled the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial. And the event on July 25 is the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork featuring the Wieskus Memorial. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will also compete all three nights.

Additionally, FENDT will be a sponsor for both World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races with June 4 being the FENDT Showdown and Aug. 16 the World of Outlaws presented by FENDT. The Jeremy DeWall Band is providing a pre-race concert for the event on Aug. 16.

Also of note, a race has been added to the schedule on July 29 when the Jeff Heser & Denny Froderman Memorial Race features the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, USRA Mods, B Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks.

Visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com to view the entire 2025 racing schedule.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .