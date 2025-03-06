Huset’s Speedway Hosting Sprint Car Crown Jewels Huset’s Hustle and BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 18-21

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 5, 2025) – A pair of six-figure paydays highlight one of the top weeks in winged sprint car racing this summer at Huset’s Speedway.

The high-banked dirt oval, which is one of only two tracks with two six-figure payouts for sprint cars in the same week this season, welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series June 18-21.

The Huset’s Hustle pays $20,000 to win the preliminary night on June 18 with the finale the following evening providing $100,000 to the feature winner. The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals continues on June 20 with another $20,000-to-win show that culminates with a staggering $250,000 top prize on June 21.

Sheldon Haudenschild used a last-lap pass to bank $100,000 during the inaugural event finale in 2022. The event jumped to a quarter-million dollar top prize in 2023 and David Gravel topped an impressive field of several dozen of the top racers in the country. Unfortunately, Mother Nature postponed the marquee events last summer to the fall. Haudenschild emerged victorious during the Huset’s Hustle before Michael “Buddy” Kofoid captured his first career crown jewel during the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

This summer’s week of racing is set up to be the best it has ever been with a strong group of weekly racers in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars division getting seven scheduled nights of races in prior to World of Outlaws invading the track during the four-night BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

Multiple-day tickets and camping for the event can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The Huset’s Speedway season is scheduled to get underway with the Mother’s Day Opener on Sunday, May 11.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .