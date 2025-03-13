2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Season Starts in April at Farmer City Raceway

By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (March 12, 2025) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will awake from hibernation as a new year of racing approaches in April.

Featuring 27 races through six states at 18 different tracks, the 2025 season is set to bring a new energy to dirt Midget racing.

Series veterans and promising rookies will make up the grid when the first race for the Series title and Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series championship commences at Farmer City Raceway during the Illini 100 weekend.

Take a look at what’s coming up:

Farmer City Raceway | World of Outlaws Illini 100 (April 10-12): For the first time in Series history, Farmer City Raceway will host the season-opening event.

The World of Outlaws Illini 100 weekend will bring double the excitement with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets joining the World of Outlaws Late Models for the second straight year.

The opening weekend also marks the start of the 10-race Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series, which runs through Farmer City, Coles County Speedway (May 30-31), Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for both the Pevely Summer Nationals Shootout (June 20-21) and Ironman 55 (Aug. 1-2), and the finale weekend at Doe Run Raceway (Sept. 5) and Highland Speedway (Sept. 6).

The miniseries boasts a $5,000 points fund for the top-five in points, with $2,500 going to the champion, $1,250 to second, $600 for third, $400 for fourth and $250 to fifth.

The action begins on Thursday, April 10, with open practice for the Midgets and Late Models. Friday then brings the first Feature of the 2025, paying a $4,000 top prize. Saturday night’s finale brings a 30-lap Feature and $5,000 payday to the 2025 Illini 100 Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion.

Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports swept the Midgets’ inaugural trip to Farmer City Raceway last year with Oklahoma City, OK’s Ryan Timms winning on Friday night and Medford, OR’s Ashton Torgerson winning Saturday night’s finale.

ILLINI 100 TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

VIDEO RECAP (April 13, 2024):



