WESTERN MIDGET RACING LAUNCHES 2025 SEASON SATURDAY NIGHT IN VENTURA

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (March 20, 2025) – Ventura Raceway will host the opening round of the 2025 Western Midget Racing season on Saturday night, with the seaside dirt track welcoming the stock production Midgets for the 29th time in series history.

A busy night of racing is planned with VRA Sprint Cars, VRA Senior Sprints, Dwarf Cars, NMRA TQ Midgets, IMCA Modifieds, Junior Classes, and Motorcycles all joining the action. Gates open at 3pm with racing at 5:30pm. Adult tickets are $18 with Seniors 60 and older, Military, and Students with ID $15. Kids 12 and under are free!

Ventura was the site for the 2024 season finale where Oakley’s Bryant Bell wrapped up his second consecutive championship. Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell won the race and clinched second in the standings as well.

Mitchell returns in 2025 as a championship contender for all ten rounds of the series along with taking on the seven race WMR/BCRA California Super Series. Delano’s Terry Nichols broke through with his first WMR win in Bakersfield last September and hopes to carry that momentum into Ventura. Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg looks for some home cooking at one of the three Southern California dates with his eyes on his first career win. Nathan Moore of Fremont made seven series starts last year with a best finish of fifth at Bakersfield and looks to lower that mark this season. Lodi’s Nate Wait carries a career full of 39 WMR starts but is still searching for his first win on the tour heading into Saturday’s action.

Bell leads all drivers with five career Ventura wins followed by Brentwood’s Blake Bower and Fresno’s David Prickett with four victories each. Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. has prevailed at Ventura three times as well. San Jose’s Anthony Bruno opened the 2024 season with his first-career win at Ventura Raceway.

Saturday’s action will also be the first races for WMR on American Racer tires. Teams are welcome to utilize remaining Hoosier Tire inventory through the April 26 race at Petaluma. Beginning May 9 at Ocean, all WMR races will use American Racer tires. Hoosier Tires and American Racer will both be legal in the 2025 Super Series races.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway

April 25 Ocean Speedway

April 26 Petaluma Speedway

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC