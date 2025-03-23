Jacob Denney Victorious in Weekend Finale at Port City Raceway with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (3/22/25) Jacob Denney would be undenied on his way to earning his fourth career feature win battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night Three of the annual Turnpike Challenge after leading sixteen laps of the forty-lap feature event.

Hurried on-track thrills with forty-four talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.292-second lap as Corbin Rueschenberg, Bradley Cox, Thomas Meseraull, Jason McDougal, Andrew Felker, and Jacob Denney would notch the heat racing wins with Jonathan Beason and Chance Morton victorious in B-Feature racing.

Commencing the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull and fellow front-row driver Gavin Miller lead the field as the green flag flew with Meseraull gaining the initial advantage after an opening lap caution.

Refiring with Meseraull lined up on the low-line using a Honest Abe’s Roofing Choose Cone restart and Jacob Denney lined up outside, the field would come back to green with action aplenty all around the speedy Port City Raceway as caution would cease the excitement as Cannon McIntosh would flip while battling for podium spots.

Claiming victory after two-straight runner-up finishes, Jacob Denney would hold steady up front in the final revolutions to earn his first win of 2025 with leader of twenty-four laps Thomas Meseraull placing second as Cannon McIntosh would recover to run back into finalizing the podium placements.

“We’re never satisfied in second place, I was trying to make four wheels in the fluff work with the track tonight,” said Jacob Denney in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “I knew it was going to come down to the restart so I just had to stay close to T-Mez for a chance at winning.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Chance Morton would hard-charge through the field to finish fourth with Corbin Rueschenberg rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top five finishers in Night Three of the Turnpike Challenge while at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/22/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 71K-Cannon McIntosh(10.292)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 45-Bradley Cox

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 7P-Jason McDougal

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 14J-Jonathan Beason

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 8M-Chance Morton

Wholesale Batteries High Point Qualifier: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 8M-Chance Morton(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

TRD A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[15]; 4. 8M-Chance Morton[18]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]; 6. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]; 7. 32M-Trey Marcham[10]; 8. 14-Jakeb Boxell[21]; 9. 43-Gunnar Setser[16]; 10. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 11. 40X-Trevor Cline[13]; 12. 14J-Jonathan Beason[17]; 13. 5U-Kameron Key[11]; 14. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 15. 8K-Cooper Miller[20]; 16. 7U-Kale Drake[4]; 17. 67K-Colton Robinson[22]; 18. 81F-Frank Flud[12]; 19. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[24]; 20. 32T-Connor Lee[14]; 21. 44-Branigan Roark[23]; 22. 5D-Zach Daum[19]; 23. 7P-Jason McDougal[9]; 24. 97-Gavin Miller[2].

MPI B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 14-Jakeb Boxell[2]; 4. 00-Brecken Reese[5]; 5. 3P-Drake Edwards[4]; 6. 76-Zane Lawrence[9]; 7. 19-Alex Karpowicz[8]; 8. 3U-Jayden Clay[6]; 9. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[11]; 10. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 11. 126-Autumn Criste[13]; 12. 12W-Caiden Warren[10]; 13. 47R-Ray Brewer[12].

Hoosier Tire B-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8M-Chance Morton[4]; 2. 8K-Cooper Miller[1]; 3. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell[3]; 5. 54-Rylan Gray[7]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton[9]; 7. 60-Dusty Young[10]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[6]; 9. 84S-Shaun Shapel[12]; 10. 14E-Kris Carroll[2]; 11. 26J-Kevin Carl[11]; 12. 72W-Tye Wilke[8]; 13. 938-Bradley Fezard[13].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 2. 32M-Trey Marcham[2]; 3. 5U-Kameron Key[3]; 4. 00-Brecken Reese[5]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 6. 76-Zane Lawrence[6]; 7. 26J-Kevin Carl[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox[2]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[5]; 4. 14J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 5. 54-Rylan Gray[1]; 6. 12W-Caiden Warren[6]; 7. (DNS) 938-Bradley Fezard.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 2. 40X-Trevor Cline[2]; 3. 3P-Drake Edwards[1]; 4. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]; 6. 60-Dusty Young[6].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Jason McDougal[1]; 2. 7U-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell[2]; 5. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke[6]; 7. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[7]; 8. 126-Autumn Criste[8].

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 32T-Connor Lee[1]; 3. 81F-Frank Flud[3]; 4. 3U-Jayden Clay[5]; 5. 14-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 7. 47R-Ray Brewer[7].

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 8K-Cooper Miller[1]; 3. 14E-Kris Carroll[6]; 4. 8M-Chance Morton[2]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 6. 19-Alex Karpowicz[5]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.292[3]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.364[2]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:10.601[22]; 4. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:10.674[6]; 5. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.700[9]; 6. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.765[17]; 7. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.823[13]; 8. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:10.859[12]; 9. 40X-Trevor Cline, 00:10.878[4]; 10. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.925[1]; 11. 54-Rylan Gray, 00:10.937[19]; 12. 3P-Drake Edwards, 00:11.001[7]; 13. 00-Brecken Reese, 00:11.030[16]; 14. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:11.169[21]; 15. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:11.200[15]; 16. 76-Zane Lawrence, 00:11.546[5]; 17. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:11.559[11]; 18. 60-Dusty Young, 00:11.606[10]; 19. 26J-Kevin Carl, 00:12.296[8]; 20. 938-Bradley Fezard, 01:00.000[20]; 21. 64-Johnny Boland, 01:01.000[14]; 22. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 01:02.000[18].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.796[3]; 2. 14-Jakeb Boxell, 00:10.800[22]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:10.816[1]; 4. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:10.826[19]; 5. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.879[16]; 6. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.894[15]; 7. 21-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.908[21]; 8. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.940[2]; 9. 8M-Chance Morton, 00:10.948[10]; 10. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:11.025[4]; 11. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:11.079[18]; 12. 8K-Cooper Miller, 00:11.132[7]; 13. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.277[17]; 14. 3U-Jayden Clay, 00:11.301[12]; 15. 19-Alex Karpowicz, 00:11.307[9]; 16. 72W-Tye Wilke, 00:11.407[11]; 17. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:11.449[8]; 18. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:11.464[6]; 19. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 00:11.720[13]; 20. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:11.758[5]; 21. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:11.911[20]; 22. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:11.935[14].

