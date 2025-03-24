BRUNO CLAIMS SECOND CONSECUTIVE WESTERN MIDGET RACING OPENER AT VENTURA

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (March 23, 2025) – San Jose’s Anthony Bruno led wire-to-wire to win his second consecutive Western Midget Racing season opener at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night. A late charge from Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell fell short at the checkered flag of the 20-lap feature.

Delano’s Terry Nichols and Bruno were the front row starters for the main event on the seaside dirt track. Bruno quickly drove around the outside of Nichols to lead the opening lap.

Mitchell rolled off fifth and advanced to third by lap five. Mitchell then passed Payette, Idaho’s Teddy Bivert for second on lap nine. Bruno enjoyed an over two second lead at that stage of the race.

The lead shrunk considerably over the second half of the feature, with Mitchell driving right up to Bruno’s bumper on the 19th lap in lapped traffic. Bruno won by a nose in an exciting finish in the Boscacci Racing No. 09 over Mitchell. Lodi’s Nate Wait finished third followed by Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg and Santa Cruz’ Nathan Moore. Mitchell and Weisberg split the eight lap heat races.

Western Midget Racing action continues on April 25 and 26 for their first doubleheader of the season, competing at Ocean Speedway and Petaluma Speedway.

Up next for WMR is the inaugural round of the WMR/BCRA California Super Series on April 5 at Placerville Speedway, co-sanctioned by the USAC Western Midgets. The Super Series encompasses seven full Midget races with bonus awards for WMR-legal EcoTec competitors. A large field is expected for the NorCal Challenge for $2,000 to win.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

RESULTS: Ventura Raceway March 22, 2025

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 09-Anthony Bruno; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell; 3. 35W-Nate Wait; 4. 15-Adam Weisberg; 5. 25-Nathan Moore; 6. 2ND-Terry Nichols; 7. 48-Gary DeWitt; 8. 11-Teddy Bivert; 9. 68-Marvin Mitchell; 10. 57-Daniel Anderson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell; 2. 48-Gary DeWitt; 3. 2ND-Terry Nichols; 4. 35W-Nate Wait; 5. 57-Blaine Craft; 6. 68-Marvin Mitchell

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Adam Weisberg; 2. 11-Teddy Bivert; 3. 09-Anthony Bruno; 4. 25-Nathan Moore

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway

April 26 Petaluma Speedway

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC