dac® Vitamins and Minerals returns as presenting partner of Attica Raceway Park’s Brad Doty Classic

By Fully Injected Motorsports
ATTICA, Ohio (March 30, 2025) – Brad Doty and Attica Raceway Park are pleased to announce that dac® Vitamins and Minerals, a national leader in the innovation and development of equine and livestock vitamins and supplements, will return to the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic as the official presenting partner, which will hit high speed Tuesday, July 15.
Currently, Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) offers approximately 40 products, working side-by-side with biotech firms and research specialists to develop products that are geared to meet the unique needs of the animal and its owner.
“Together, we feel that Attica Raceway Park and the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals can work together in bringing extra brand recognition to the dac® line. Randy Jacobs and his team have changed the game in equine and livestock supplements and we’re excited to be a part of their extended family once again in 2025,” Brad Doty, event co-promoter, explained. “The Jacobs name is certainly synonymous with sprint car racing and we’re privileged as well as grateful to have them associated with an event like the Brad Doty Classic. We use dac® products with our Mini Horses and the results are clear. We’re going to do our part in representing their products to race fans around the world.”
Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for four nights of action on July 16-19. David Gravel, the 2024 World of Outlaws champion, is also the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling ten-time Series champion, Donny Schatz, and former NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, for the $15,000 score.
Like 2024, the Brad Doty Classic will feature the richest payday on the Attica Raceway Park schedule, also awarding the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.
ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:
Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.
TICKETS:
Reserved seats for the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.
BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:
ATTICA RACEWAY PARK
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
ATTICA RACEWAY PARK
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)
2019 – Brock Zearfoss
2020 – Kyle Larson
2021 – Spencer Bayston
2022 – Kyle Larson (2)
2023 – Kyle Larson (3)
2024 – David Gravel (2)