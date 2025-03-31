Sam Hafertepe Jr Snags Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw & Elite Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

By POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (3/28/25) Sam Hafertepe Jr would run the winning route with the headlining POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi MYCO Plastics Inc. Elite Outlaw Sprints, in Night One of the POWRi Sprint Opening Weekend presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his third league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth and speedy surface of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with twenty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw & Elite Sprints would see Sam Hafertepe Jr set a quick qualifying time of 12.949-second lap with Joe B Miller, Scotty Milan, and Kyle Jones each earning heat racing victories as Rees Moran maneuvered to a semi-feature victory.

Exciting the audience members in Fort Worth Texas on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Sam Hafertepe Jr and Noah Gass lined up in the front row as Hafertepe would gain the lead on the opening lap with Gass, Carson McCarl, Kyle Jones, and Joe B Miller all raced within the top five.

Stretching out a commanding lead, Sam Hafertepe Jr would be the class of the field by acquiring nearly a nine-second lead over the field while lapping nearly into the eighth spot during the extended green flag run of twenty-two laps to start the event.

Refiring with excellence late, Sam Hafertepe Jr would not be denied in earning his first yearly POWRi 410 Outlaw & Elite Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Noah Gass maintaining the runner-up position for the full feature.

“It feels pretty special to be up here and celebrate with my son as he gets old enough to enjoy it,” said Sam Hafertepe Jr in the Texas-sized victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “The car was fast all night and we were able to keep speed as the laps ticked away. Now we get to try to repeat tomorrow night”.

Contesting closely behind would find Carson McCarl placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag. Joe B Miller would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Xavier Doney would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi MYCO Plastics Inc. Elite Outlaw Sprints, in Night One of the POWRi Sprint Opening Weekend presented by Start2Finish TV at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw & Elite Sprints | 2/21/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (12.949)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 79-Kyle Jones

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Smileys Racing Hard Charger: J2-John Carney II(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 3. 27-Carson McCarl[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 8. 6-Cody Gardner[10]; 9. J2-John Carney II[18]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran[17]; 11. 01J-Jeb Sessums[12]; 12. B8-John Barnard[14]; 13. 79M-Gage Montgomery[16]; 14. 4-Austin Mundie[11]; 15. 10G-Marcus Thomas[19]; 16. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[15]; 17. 2-Brandon Anderson[13]; 18. B2-Carson Bolden[21]; 19. 16TH-Kevin Newton[9]; 20. 79-Kyle Jones[3]; 21. 87-Reed Whitney[20]; 22. 7B-Ben Brown[22]

﻿

MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 2. J2-John Carney II[9]; 3. 10G-Marcus Thomas[4]; 4. 87-Reed Whitney[2]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[10]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[11]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 9. 85-Colby Stubblefield[3]; 10. 2B-Brett Becker[7]; 11. 17-Wout Hoffmans[6]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 4. 16TH-Kevin Newton[3]; 5. 2-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 79M-Gage Montgomery[5]; 7. 10G-Marcus Thomas[7]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[9]; 9. J2-John Carney II[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 4. 6-Cody Gardner[3]; 5. B8-John Barnard[5]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney[6]; 7. 17-Wout Hoffmans[9]; 8. 2B-Brett Becker[7]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[8]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Kyle Jones[2]; 2. 4-Austin Mundie[1]; 3. 27-Carson McCarl[4]; 4. 01J-Jeb Sessums[5]; 5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 6. 85-Colby Stubblefield[9]; 7. B2-Carson Bolden[7]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 9. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:12.876[25]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.063[8]; 3. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:13.076[22]; 4. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.095[1]; 5. 6-Cody Gardner, 00:13.167[3]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.220[15]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.223[7]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.256[19]; 9. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:13.259[2]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.291[27]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.363[20]; 12. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:13.385[14]; 13. 79M-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.409[5]; 14. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.504[10]; 15. 01J-Jeb Sessums, 00:13.540[17]; 16. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:13.551[18]; 17. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:13.580[24]; 18. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:13.605[11]; 19. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:13.682[13]; 20. 2B-Brett Becker, 00:13.787[6]; 21. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:13.861[16]; 22. J2-John Carney II, 00:13.995[9]; 23. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:14.028[26]; 24. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:14.332[4]; 25. 122-Lane Warner, 00:14.392[23]; 26. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 00:15.095[21]; 27. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 10:00.000[12]

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:13.858[25]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.946[27]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:14.309[14]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.402[15]; 5. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:14.617[22]; 6. 01J-Jeb Sessums, 00:14.688[17]; 7. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 00:14.704[21]; 8. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:14.723[18]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.790[19]; 10. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:14.798[24]; 11. 6-Cody Gardner, 00:14.838[3]; 12. 122-Lane Warner, 00:14.842[23]; 13. J2-John Carney II, 00:14.995[9]; 14. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:15.026[13]; 15. B8-John Barnard, 00:15.057[10]; 16. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:15.167[16]; 17. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:15.169[1]; 18. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:15.336[11]; 19. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:15.415[2]; 20. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:15.656[26]; 21. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:15.683[20]; 22. 79M-Gage Montgomery, 00:16.141[5]; 23. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:16.194[8]; 24. 2B-Brett Becker, 00:16.955[6]; 25. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:20.303[4]; 26. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:20.303[7]; 27. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 00:20.303[12]

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.