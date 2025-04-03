Due to already flooded grounds, and more flooding rain expected through Saturday night, we have been forced to cancel Friday, April 4th’s Erie Blacktop | Smith Paving & Excavating night and the Saturday rain date.
“This isn’t our first run-in with Mother Nature,” said Justin Liskai, director of operations. “But we’ll have a chat with her and have everything ready to go for next Friday and Saturday’s Core & Main Spring Nationals with the All Star Circuit of Champions .”
Attica forced to cancel this week, All Stars up next
