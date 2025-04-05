NEW COMER, JADEN BOWLING ROLLS TO USCS VICTORY IN THE JEFF McCALL MEMORIAL AT CAROLIA

By Roby Helm

GASTONIA, NC – APRIL 4, 2025 – Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC went wire-to-wire to win Night 1 of the Jeff McCall Memorial Weekend on Friday night at Carolina Speedway for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire. Bowling held off a late-race charge by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Olive Branch, MS to take the win.

Stenhouse returned to his Sprint Car racing roots as a teenager with USCS to finish second, and Ryan Turner of Dunnville, ON CAN started 19th and finished third to earn the Wildwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS took the fourth spot and Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL was fifth.

Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, FL finished sixth and seventh place went to Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH. Ashton VanEvery of Ohsweken, ON CAN took the eighth spot and Van Gurley Jr, of Valparaiso, IN was ninth. Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Bowling won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Clem in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee and 2021 USCS National Champion Danny Smith of Chillicothe, OH in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, and Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC in the Schoenfeld Headers Third Heat.

When the green flag came out to start the 25-lap Feature Race, Bowling took the lead from the pole position, followed by Moss, Howard, Clem, and Smith. By lap seven, it was Bowling, Howard, Clem, Stenhouse, and Smith. Bowling held a 1.189 second lead over Howard by the halfway mark, and five laps later, he had stretched it out to 2.333 seconds.

Smith fell off the pace on lap 19 and out of the top five. That brought out a caution flag to bunch the field up for a four-lap dash to the finish, Bowling led the field down for the restart followed by Howard, Stenhouse, Clem and Meredith, Stenhouse passed Howard for second on lap 21, and Turner came from sixth on the restart to move up to third on the last lap. Bowling took a 1.365 second margin of victory over Stenhouse under the checkered flag.

The second half of the Jeff McCall Memorial Weekend for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be held on Saturday night at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE JEFF McCALL MEMORIAL RACE AT CAROLINA SPEEDWAY IN GASTONIA, NC ON 4/4/25:

FEATURE RACE – 23 Laps: 1. 01 Jadan Bowling, Holden Beach, NC (1); 2. 47jr Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Olive Branch, MS (7); 3. 15 Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ON CAN (19); 4. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 5. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (6); 6. 6s Tyler Clem, St. Petersburg, FL (3); 7. 71h Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH (12); 8. 77e Ashton VanEvery, Ohsweken, ON CAN (9); 9. 13 Van Gurley Jr., Valparaiso, IN (17); 10. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (13); 11. 47r Eric Riggins Jr., Charlotte, NC (8); 12. 4 Danny Smith, Chillicothe, OH (5); 13. 66 Chase Dunham, Leipsic, OH (18); 14. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (10); 15. 201 Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (16); 16. 67m Jake McLain, Hembry Bridge, NC (15); 17. B5 Brianna Lawson, Jackson Springs, NC (22); 18. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (11); 19. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (14); 20. 5r Steven Renn, Gastonia, NC (25); 21. 75x Brian Tyler, Parma, MI (24); 22. 19w Jackson Wellman, Belmont, NC (21); 23. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (4); 24. 75 Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, NC (20); 25. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (23) DNS.

HOOSER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Bowling; 2. Howard; 3. Clem; 4. Moss; 5. Smith; 6. Meredith DNS.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Clem; 2. Stenhouse; 3. Riggins; 4. Howard; 5. McDaniel; 6. Stambaugh; 7. R. Tyler; 8. Grubaugh; 9. B. Tyler.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Smith; 2. Meredith; 3. Bowling; 4. Gray; 5. Willingham; 6. Ivy; 7. V. Gurley; 8. Lawson.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 3: 1. Moss; 2. Reutimann; 3. VanEvery; 4. Renn; 5. McLain; 6. Dunham; 7. Turner; 8. Wellman.