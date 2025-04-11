Rain Cancels Williams Grove April 11, Double Sprint Mains Next Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Saturated grounds, cold temperatures and the expectation for significant rain during the second half of Friday has forced Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the April 11 racing program.

The make-up opening night 410 sprint car feature that was to be completed on April 11 will now be run as part of the April 18 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic at the track.

Paying $5,500 to win, the race will be restarted with five laps complete and Matt Campbell at the point over Anthony Macri.

The regularly slated Tommy Classic for 410 sprints presented by the Harz family on April 18 will pay $8,088 to win, setting up the possibility of a one-night sweep by one driver worth nearly $13,600.

April 18 will also be Kids Easter Night at Williams Grove with the first 150 youth ages 12 and under entering the frontstretch admission gates receiving a FREE chocolate Easter

Bunny courtesy of Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at

www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.