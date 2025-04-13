Schuchart Fends Off Macedo for First Win of 2025

PEVELY, MO (April 12, 2025) – Friday night left Logan Schuchart with a bad taste in his mouth.

He knew he had the best car. He knew how close he came to standing in Victory Lane. But several ill-timed cautions forced he and the Shark Racing crew to settle for second. Their first win of the year pried from their grasp by Carson Macedo.

Schuchart wasn’t about to suffer the same fate Saturday.

A stacked field of 60 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars rolled into I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. It would be tough to be at the front of a roster that strong two nights in a row, but Schuchart and company were up to the task.

A Toyota Dash win gave the Hanover, PA native the pole for the 40-lap Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic finale, and that was all he needed. Schuchart drove out to an early advantage. Macedo made an early charge to second and looked to give Schuchart a case of déjà vu, but Schuchart was having none of it. The 12-year Series veteran held off the Lemoore, CA native for his first victory of the 2025 campaign.

“It means a lot,” Schuchart said. “These things are so hard to win. Only having one win last year wasn’t in our cards, wasn’t how I thought our season would go. We definitely started out of the box this season strong. Very happy about the way things are going. I was really excited to get to I-55. It’s a track where we’ve ran good in the past, a lot of podium finishes and second place finishes. I knew that we’d have a good chance to win with the way the car has been going.”

The first win of the season gave Schuchart 43 in his World of Outlaws career. It was his second I-55 checkered flag and first since conquering the 2018 Ironman 55. The Pevely, MO bullring becomes the 12th track in which Schuchart is a multi-time winner. It was also a special moment for Kyle Pruitt as he secured his first World of Outlaws win as a crew chief.

It was a methodical race for Schuchart as the track evolved over 40 laps, but he made all the right moves on his path to Victory Lane.

“I thought if we could just get the lead, I thought I could control the race and just be smart in traffic and use my experience to know not to put yourself in bad spots, not to try to pass lapped cars where you don’t need to,” Schuchart said. “I actually had my wing back pretty far at the beginning of the race. I felt good running the top and started watching lapped cars, how they would pull off the corner and kind of went lower in (Turns) 1 and 2 there and felt like it started to get a little sticky. (Turns) 3 and 4 was definitely there first, and as the race went on I just kind of pushed the wing back forward a little bit to loosen myself up.”

Coming up just a spot short of a weekend sweep was Carson Macedo in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. He’s been on the podium in six of the last eight races and has trimmed David Gravel’s lead atop the standings down to 64 markers.

“Hats off to the Shark Racing team on getting the win,” Macedo said. “I thought our Albaugh 41 car was really close again tonight. Right out of the gate we were pretty good. Philip Dietz, Robby McQuinn, and Adam Zimmerman, they did a great job. They really gave me a great car all weekend. For us to start eighth in the Dash and still run second in the Feature says a lot.”

A season best showing from Donny Schatz saw him bring the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 home third. The podium coupled with an 18th to sixth charge on Friday made for a productive weekend for the 10-time champion.

“My guys are doing a phenomenal job,” Schatz said. “Last night was big. We got ourselves through the field quite aways. Tonight, we made that much more improvement. It makes you want to get on to the next race sooner than later.”

Rico Abreu and Aaron Reutzel completed the top five.

A 25th to 14th run gave Hunter Schuerenberg the KSE Racing Hard Charger.

NOS Energy Drink Heats One and Four belonged to Aaron Reutzel and Tanner Thorson. TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two went to Bill Balog. WIX Filters Heat Three went to David Gravel.

Logan Schuchart topped the Toyota Dash.

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Rico Abreu.

Ryan Timms won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Zach Hampton.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 6. 2-David Gravel[6]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 8. 88T-Tanner Thorson[8]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[11]; 10. 55V-Kerry Madsen[10]; 11. 26-Justin Peck[15]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]; 13. 83-Michael Kofoid[18]; 14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[25]; 15. 14-Spencer Bayston[14]; 16. 2C-Cole Macedo[13]; 17. 6-Zach Hampton[12]; 18. 7S-Chris Windom[24]; 19. 10-Ryan Timms[21]; 20. 21-Brian Brown[17]; 21. 88-Austin McCarl[20]; 22. 23-Garet Williamson[22]; 23. 2KS-Cory Eliason[16]; 24. 24T-Christopher Thram[23]; 25. 48-Danny Dietrich[19]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms[6]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[5]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 8. 40-Howard Moore[9]; 9. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[19]; 11. 21H-Brady Bacon[14]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt[17]; 13. 45X-Landon Crawley[20]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[12]; 15. 22M-Rees Moran[16]; 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]; 17. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery[11]; 19. 97-Scotty Milan[18]; 20. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 45X-Landon Crawley[4]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 5. 23D-Chase Dietz[3]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]; 8. 7BX-Ben Brown[9]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 10. 37B-Bryce Norris[13]; 11. 7C-Brad Bowden[6]; 12. 21R-Gunner Ramey[11]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 14. 45-Devon Borden[12]

D Feature (8 Laps): 1. 37B-Bryce Norris[2]; 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[3]; 3. 37-Ayden Gatewood[4]; 4. 29-Brayton Lynch[5]; 5. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[10]; 6. 19K-Kenton Pope[6]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[1]; 8. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[7]; 9. 7B-Hunter Barron[8]; 10. 28K-Korbin Keith[9]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[8]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 6. 2-David Gravel[7]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 8. 88T-Tanner Thorson[5]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[7]; 5. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[10]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 9. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 11. 23-Garet Williamson[4]

The Greastest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[6]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 7. 40-Howard Moore[9]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[11]; 9. 1K-Kelby Watt[10]; 10. 23D-Chase Dietz[7]; 11. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 55V-Kerry Madsen[4]; 4. 14-Spencer Bayston[11]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee[7]; 7. 1-Sammy Swindell[6]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass[8]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]; 11. 45X-Landon Crawley[9]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 88T-Tanner Thorson[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 6-Zach Hampton[11]; 4. 2KS-Cory Eliason[3]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[6]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 10. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 11. 7C-Brad Bowden[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.608[4]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:10.617[2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown, 00:10.673[10]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:10.679[9]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:10.791[6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:10.793[22]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.848[8]; 8. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:10.872[24]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:10.876[16]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:10.881[29]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:10.887[13]; 12. 26-Justin Peck, 00:10.901[12]; 13. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:10.927[20]; 14. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:10.932[15]; 15. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:10.933[30]; 16. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:10.996[18]; 17. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.034[1]; 18. 40-Howard Moore, 00:11.130[5]; 19. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.149[23]; 20. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.167[7]; 21. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.187[17]; 22. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.206[21]; 23. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:11.258[26]; 24. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.259[14]; 25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.266[3]; 26. 7BX-Ben Brown, 00:11.306[27]; 27. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:11.323[28]; 28. 29-Brayton Lynch, 00:11.354[19]; 29. 28K-Korbin Keith, 01:00.000[11]; 30. 17H-Wout Hoffmans, 01:00.001[25]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.235[27]; 2. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.321[10]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.397[18]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.466[8]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.477[11]; 6. 2KS-Cory Eliason, 00:11.526[14]; 7. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.529[21]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.535[1]; 9. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.543[15]; 10. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.555[6]; 11. 1-Sammy Swindell, 00:11.568[12]; 12. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.578[23]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.587[4]; 14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.671[29]; 15. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.715[13]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.721[19]; 17. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.725[17]; 18. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:11.785[2]; 19. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:11.838[25]; 20. 7C-Brad Bowden, 00:11.884[7]; 21. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.900[30]; 22. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.922[24]; 23. 45-Devon Borden, 00:11.925[20]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:11.981[28]; 25. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 00:12.071[5]; 26. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:12.080[16]; 27. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:12.146[22]; 28. 19K-Kenton Pope, 00:12.225[3]; 29. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:12.412[9]; 30. 37B-Bryce Norris, 00:12.431[26]

Non-Qualifier A (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 4. 7BX-Ben Brown[6]; 5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[3]; 6. 7A-Will Armitage[7]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]; 8. 29-Brayton Lynch[8]; 9. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[10]; 10. 28K-Korbin Keith[9]

Non-Qualifier B (8 Laps): 1. 14-Spencer Bayston[1]; 2. 6-Zach Hampton[2]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 5. 45-Devon Borden[3]; 6. 37B-Bryce Norris[10]; 7. 37-Ayden Gatewood[5]; 8. 19K-Kenton Pope[8]; 9. 7B-Hunter Barron[9]; 10. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[6]