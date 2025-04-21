Brett Peterson and Cam Schafer win at Cedar Lake

From Sherri Murawski and Tim Hunt

New Richmond, WI, April 19th, 2025- Brett Peterson won the Winged sprint car feature while Cam Schafer picked up the Traditional sprint feature at Cedar Lake Speedway Saturday night.

The Pirtek Renegades filled the pits on Saturday with the Winged Sprints out for the first time in 2025, joining the Traditional Sprints at Cedar Lake Speedway’s Legendary Opener Day 2. Day 1 was cancelled due to the weather. Sixteen Traditional and Twenty Winged teams checked in the back gate.

Traditionals qualified first, sponsored by The Post Bar & Grill and James Ackerley Construction. The best lap time was achieved by the 54 car, driver Cam Schafer at 15.151 seconds.

Traditionals Qualifying(2 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer, 00:15.151[3]; 2. 7-Scott Brandt, 00:15.199[9]; 3. 10Z-Zach Widdes, 00:15.365[10]; 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham, 00:15.374[6]; 5. 46H-Ken Hron, 00:15.413[7]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:15.482[11]; 7. 76-Edison Aldrich, 00:15.489[4]; 8. 5J-Chris Lewis, 00:15.512[8]; 9. 19B-Jack Berger, 00:15.532[12]; 10. 25A-Ashley Williams, 00:15.789[2]; 11. 7X-Dan Atchison, 00:15.864[1]; 12. 55-Joseph Kouba, 00:15.974[14]; 13. 95-John Vaillancourt, 00:16.042[16]; 14. 28-Westen Johnson, 00:16.399[13]; 15. 6-Mark Martin, 00:16.705[15]; 16. 5-Kierston Coss, 00:17.632[5]

The Winged division qualifying laps and the number 62 car, driver Ronnie Erickson, had the Rapid Press Printing and Kiki’s Salsa best time of 14.006 seconds.

Winged Qualifying Results (2 Laps): 1. 62-Ronnie Erickson, 00:14.006[1]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson, 00:14.318[3]; 3. 1B-Matthew Weber, 00:14.413[5]; 4. 95-John Vaillancourt, 00:14.421[2]; 5. 42X-Brett Peterson, 00:14.717[14]; 6. 609-Casey Lang, 00:15.042[10]; 7. 7-Keegan Coss, 00:15.188[12]; 8. 14-Garrett Tatnell, 00:15.392[15]; 9. 12-Jason Flohrs, 00:15.541[9]; 10. 2J-John Lowe, 00:15.681[4]; 11. 3TK-Tony Kaus, 00:15.789[16]; 12. 17-Austin Phillips, 00:16.024[13]; 13. 00-Austin Mosher, 00:16.024[20]; 14. 3-Jack Lobin, 00:16.191[19]; 15. 16-Willie Ewing, 00:16.512[17]; 16. 73-Sid Denzer, 00:17.026[8]; 17. (DNS) 390-Mitchell Schoenoff; 18. (DNS) 50-Chase Viebrock; 19. (DNS) C4-Carl Wade; 20. (DNS) 59-Cole Demko

The top 5 qualifiers were Schafer, Brandt, Widdes, Cunningham and Hron, who set the pace for the 18 lap Traditional Sprints Feature, sponsored by Pirtek and Hoosier Tire North. Brandt jumped to the early lead and paced the field for much of the feature. Schafer kept Brandt in tow until 2 to go and was able to make the pass in lap traffic to go on to victory. Following behind Schafer at the checkered flag, it was Brandt, Lewis, Widdes, and Roach to round out the nights podium. Cam Schafer, Scott Brandt, Chris Lewis, Zach Widdes, Bryan Roach

Chris Lewis was tonight’s hard charger Sponsored by EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop, moving up 5 positions from 8th starting position.

Traditional Feature Results (18 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 7-Scott Brandt[2]; 3. 5J-Chris Lewis[8]; 4. 10Z-Zach Widdes[3]; 5. 99-Bryan Roach[6]; 6. 46H-Ken Hron[5]; 7. 25A-Ashley Williams[10]; 8. 76-Edison Aldrich[7]; 9. 55-Joseph Kouba[12]; 10. 95-John Vaillancourt[13]; 11. 6-Mark Martin[14]; 12. 28-Westen Johnson[15]; 13. (DNF) 7X-Dan Atchison[11]; 14. (DNF) 2C-Brad Cunningham[4]; 15. (DNS) 19B-Jack Berger; 16. (DNS) 5-Kierston Coss

Ronnie Erickson, Brad Peterson, Matt Weber, John Vaillancourt, and Brett Peterson were the top five qualifiers for the winged feature sponsored by Pirtek and Hoosier Tire North. Brad Peterson, the outside polesitter, quickly took the lead over polesitter Ronnie Erickson and established a commanding advantage for much of the race. Despite experiencing engine issues before the feature, Brett Peterson adeptly navigated lapped traffic and executed a crucial pass for the lead on the white flag lap, earning his first victory of 2025. Chase Viebrock also demonstrated his perseverance, resolving engine problems during qualifying to advance eleven spots from fourteenth and claim the hard charger awards sponsored by GRP and EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop. In the closing stages, Brett Peterson, Brad Peterson, and Viebrock were followed by a tightly contested battle for fourth, with Erickson and Tatnell eventually completing the top five.

Winged Feature Results (18 Laps): 1. 42X-Brett Peterson[5]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 3. 50-Chase Viebrock[14]; 4. 62-Ronnie Erickson[1]; 5. 14-Garrett Tatnell[8]; 6. 609-Casey Lang[6]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[4]; 8. 1B-Matthew Weber[3]; 9. 3-Jack Lobin[18]; 10. 00-Austin Mosher[17]; 11. 3TK-Tony Kaus[11]; 12. 17-Austin Phillips[12]; 13. 12-Jason Flohrs[9]; 14. 73-Sid Denzer[13]; 15. C4-Carl Wade[15]; 16. 16-Willie Ewing[19]; 17. 59-Cole Demko[20]; 18. (DNF) 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[16]; 19. (DNF) 7-Keegan Coss[7]; 20. (DNF) 2J-John Lowe[10]

Photo Credit: High Side Race Shots

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, April 26th, 2025 when the Traditional Sprints return to CLS for another night of regular season racing. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.