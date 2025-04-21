Yellow Breeches 500 For 410 Sprints And Twin 358 Sprint Mains Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host ARCH Night coming up on Friday, April 25 at 7:30 pm.

Racing action will include a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars plus a pair of HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car mains.

The Yellow Breeches 500 event will pay the 410 sprint car teams $5,000 to win and $500 to start.

A total of $4,000 has been added to the Yellow Breeches purses in 2025, to be distributed starting with the second finishing position while finding even the 10th place finisher earning a cool $1,000.

Timed hot lap periods will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprints.

The 358 sprints will race in a full program of qualifying and feature action while also spinning off their make-up feature held over from opening night on April 4.

The Dirty Deeds 25 main will pay $2,500 to win out of a total purse worth nearly $12,000.

Adult general admission for April 25 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Dirty Deeds 25 for 358 sprints starting lineup, make-up feature:

1. Dylan Norris, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Brett Wanner, 4. Scott Fisher, 5. Logan Rumsey, 6. Jacob Galloway, 7. Andy Best, 8. Adam Carberry, 9. Wyatt Hinkle, 10. Nash Ely, 11. Jude Siegel, 12. Frankie Herr, 13. Matt Findley, 14. Eli Tuckey, 15. Justin Foster, 16. Steve Owings, 17. Cameron Merriman, 18. Seth Schnoke, 19. Cole Young, 20. Bryn Gohn, 21. Tyler Rutherford, 22. Austin Reed, 23. Josh Harner, 24. Colton Moyer