Racing Optics continues Brad Doty Classic affiliation as official presenting sponsor of Toyota Dash

ATTICA, Ohio (April 23, 2025) – The 37th edition of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park is just around the corner, and for co-promoter Brad Doty, as well as open wheel enthusiasts alike, the hype and excitement continues to build, as Doty is pleased to welcome back Racing Optics – the official presenting partner of the evening’s Toyota Dash.

Stemming from Orange County, California, before making the move to Las Vegas, Nevada, Racing Optics has been a fixture in the motorsports industry since 1999, continuously expanding its market reach while quickly becoming the country’s top developer and provider of multi-layered laminated tearoffs. Boasting a strong pedigree of safety, performance, and productivity, all of which influenced by company founders Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson, Racing Optics eventually expanded their reach into the military and medical industries, utilizing diversification to develop multiple divisions including RO Tactical, RO Medical, RO Industrial, RO Windshield, and RO Protective.

“Bart Wilson and his family have a long history in racing, particularly dirt racing, and they knew first hand there was a need for a better tearoff, and what they developed is, without a doubt, the best tearoff on the market,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the Brad Doty Classic. “Their exceptional tearoff is not only used in all forms of dirt track racing, but NASCAR and IndyCar, as well as numerous other industries. I say this any time tearoffs are mentioned, but it’s true, I wish Racing Optics tearoffs were available when I was racing.”

Today, Racing Optics stands out as a necessity at all levels of motorsports, providing protection and visibility to competitors ranging from the local weekend warrior to NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1.

Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 15, will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for four nights of action on July 16-19. David Gravel, the 2024 World of Outlaws champion, is also the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling ten-time Series champion, Donny Schatz, and former NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, for the $15,000 score.

Like 2024, the Brad Doty Classic will feature the richest payday on the Attica Raceway Park schedule, also awarding the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT RACING OPTICS:

Racing Optics Inc was founded in 1999 in Orange County California and is now located in Las Vegas Nevada. The company has continued to expand into other markets building on the legacy of the Wilson Family in racing.

The Wilsons have deep motorsports roots, going back to the 1940s when Dempsey Wilson, Bart and Steve’s father, began building and racing roadsters. Dempsey progressed to compete in the Indy 500, alongside many of the greats like AJ Foyt and Parnelli Jones. Dempsey was also a founding member of SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association). With the family’s competitive spirit driving their success, the Wilson brothers combined their expertise in optics with their racing heritage to revolutionize the way motorsports racers maintain clear vision.

Racing Optics multi-layer laminated-tearoffs have become a fixture in professional and competitive racing alike, championed by legends like Tony Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and countless other winners.

For more information, visit Racing Optics online at www.racingoptics.com.

