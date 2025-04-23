WESTERN MIDGET RACING HEADS FOR OCEAN AND PETALUMA DOUBLEHEADER

Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 22, 2025) – Western Midget Racing stages its first doubleheader weekend of the 2025 season on Friday and Saturday nights, racing into Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway and Petaluma Speedway with its stock production midgets. The races serve as rounds two and three of the 2025 WMR championship campaign.

Friday’s action in Watsonville is in support of the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo for Little League Night. All baseball and softball players wearing their uniform will receive free entry, plus parents attending with their player will receive a discounted entry of just $10.

Spectator gates open at 4:30pm with hot laps at 5:45pm.

On Saturday, Petaluma Speedway hosts Shippert Racing night with Winged 360 Sprint Cars headlining the card. Gates open at 4pm with cars on track at 5pm.

Anthony Bruno of San Jose won the curtain raiser for WMR on March 22 at Ventura Raceway, topping a hard charging Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz for the win. Lodi’s Nate Wait, Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg, and Nathan Moore of Fremont rounded out the top-five finishers.

Heading into Ocean Speedway, Bruno has one career win at the speedway while Mitchell has claimed two victories at the seaside quarter-mile. At Petaluma Speedway, no former WMR winners are expected in the current lineup for Saturday’s main event!

This weekend’s competition represents the final weekend where Hoosier Tires will be legal in the WMR points races, with American Racer as the required tire beginning May 9 at Ocean Speedway. American Racer Southwest will be on site on Friday night at Ocean Speedway to make available full sets of American Racer Tires so teams can prepare. Hoosier Tires will remain a legal option for the WMR/BCRA Super Series, however.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway

April 26 Petaluma Speedway

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-Sanction USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC