Outlaws Tune-Up At Williams Grove Friday, Races Boast Bigger Purses In 2025

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway will spin off Shiloh Paving & Excavating Night featuring a World of Outlaws Tune-Up race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up Friday night, May 2 at 7:30 pm.

The racing program will also include a full program for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints PLUS the make-up Dirty Deeds 25 main event for the 358s held over from April 4.

The tune-up race for the 410 sprints will be the second race of the season in the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series, paying $6,000 to win.

Williams Grove Speedway has infused $3,000 into each of the three outlaws tune-ups to be contested in 2025, with the increased cash to be doled out starting with the fourth finishing position.

The tune-up format will include heats, a B Main and a dash with time trials setting the heat starting lineups.

The overall fast qualifier on the night will receive the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Offering commercial, industrial, and residential services, event sponsor Shiloh Paving and Excavating has been serving York and surrounding areas since 1957.

Shiloh not only offers paving services but also offers site preparation, storm water and snow removal services and can be found at www.shilohpaving.com.

The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws sprint cars stars will invade Williams Grove Speedway for a two-night stand coming up on Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup.

Adult general admission for May 2 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.

Dirty Deeds 25 for 358 sprints starting lineup, make-up feature: 1. Dylan Norris, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Brett Wanner, 4. Scott Fisher, 5. Logan Rumsey, 6. Jacob Galloway, 7. Andy Best, 8. Adam Carberry, 9. Wyatt Hinkle, 10. Nash Ely, 11. Jude Siegel, 12. Frankie Herr, 13. Matt Findley, 14. Eli Tuckey, 15. Justin Foster, 16. Steve Owings, 17. Cameron Merriman, 18. Seth Schnoke, 19. Cole Young, 20. Bryn Gohn, 21. Tyler Rutherford, 22. Austin Reed, 23. Josh Harner, 24. Colton Moyer