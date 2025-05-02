Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Return CJ Speedway Friday After 15 Years!

by Bill Wright

May 1, 2025 – It has been 15 years since the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders have competed at CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa. They will get their chance Friday, May 2, as drivers will vie for the $2,000 top prize.

The 3/8-mile oval has hosted the Sprint Invaders a dozen times in the past, primarily from its second year of existence (2003) through 2010. 2005 series’ champion, Jesse Giannetto, leads the all-time win list at CJ with three. Others to find victory there, include Jerrod Hull, Kerry Madsen, Bobby Hawks, Nick Eastin, John Schulz, Matt Rogerson, Joey Moughan, CJ Houseman and Ben Wagoner.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday with racing to follow. Adult General Admission tickets are $25, Seniors $20, Students 11-17 $10, and 10 and under FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 2 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (as of April 12) (Feature Wins)

1. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 224 (1)

2. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 217

3. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 212

4. (tie) Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 212

5. Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK, 211

6. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 210

7. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 204

8. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 196

9. (tie) Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 196

10. Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 194

11. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 191

12. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 190

13. Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 186

14. Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 184

15. Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 182

16. Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 176

17. (tie) Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 176

18. (tie) Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 176

19. (tie) Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 176

20. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 174

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products